Soon-Yi Previn Opens Up About Woody Allen, Claims Mia Farrow Abused Her

Soon-Yi Previn, Woody Allen’s wife, has broken her silence about her relationship with the controversial filmmaker and her early life with Allen’s ex-wife Mia Farrow.

Previn claims in a new interview with Vulture that Dylan Farrow’s allegations of molestation against Woody Allen are false, and that Mia Farrow abused Previn.

“Mia wasn’t maternal to me from the get-go,” Previn told Daphne Merkin, the author of the op-ed and a friend of Allen’s.

“I was never interested in writing a ‘Mommie Dearest,’ getting even with Mia — none of that,” Previn, who was adopted by Farrow and then-husband Andre Previn when she was six years old, said. “But what’s happened to Woody is so upsetting, so unjust. [Mia] has taken advantage of the #MeToo movement and paraded Dylan as a victim. And a whole new generation is hearing about it when they shouldn’t.”

She described the household of Farrow and Previn as volatile.

“She tried to teach me the alphabet with those wooden blocks. If I didn’t get them right, sometimes she’d throw them at me or down on the floor. Who can learn under that pressure?”

