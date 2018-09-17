Soon-Yi Previn Opens Up About Woody Allen, Claims Mia Farrow Abused Her

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Woody Allen, Soon-Yi PrevinWoody Allen movie on set filming, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2016
CREDIT: Steven Ferdman/REX/Shutterstock

Soon-Yi Previn, Woody Allen’s wife, has broken her silence about her relationship with the controversial filmmaker and her early life with Allen’s ex-wife Mia Farrow.

Previn claims in a new interview with Vulture that Dylan Farrow’s allegations of molestation against Woody Allen are false, and that Mia Farrow abused Previn.

“Mia wasn’t maternal to me from the get-go,” Previn told Daphne Merkin, the author of the op-ed and a friend of Allen’s.

“I was never interested in writing a ‘Mommie Dearest,’ getting even with Mia — none of that,” Previn, who was adopted by Farrow and then-husband Andre Previn when she was six years old, said. “But what’s happened to Woody is so upsetting, so unjust. [Mia] has taken advantage of the #MeToo movement and paraded Dylan as a victim. And a whole new generation is hearing about it when they shouldn’t.”

She described the household of Farrow and Previn as volatile.

“She tried to teach me the alphabet with those wooden blocks. If I didn’t get them right, sometimes she’d throw them at me or down on the floor. Who can learn under that pressure?”

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

More Film

  • Woody Allen, Soon-Yi PrevinWoody Allen movie

    Soon-Yi Previn Opens Up About Woody Allen, Claims Mia Farrow Abused Her

    Soon-Yi Previn, Woody Allen’s wife, has broken her silence about her relationship with the controversial filmmaker and her early life with Allen’s ex-wife Mia Farrow. Previn claims in a new interview with Vulture that Dylan Farrow’s allegations of molestation against Woody Allen are false, and that Mia Farrow abused Previn. “Mia wasn’t maternal to me […]

  • Louis Koo in L Storm

    China Box Office: 'L Storm' Blows to $30 Million Opening

    Soon-Yi Previn, Woody Allen’s wife, has broken her silence about her relationship with the controversial filmmaker and her early life with Allen’s ex-wife Mia Farrow. Previn claims in a new interview with Vulture that Dylan Farrow’s allegations of molestation against Woody Allen are false, and that Mia Farrow abused Previn. “Mia wasn’t maternal to me […]

  • Joaquin Phoenix'The Sisters Brothers' premiere, Toronto

    First Look at Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker

    Soon-Yi Previn, Woody Allen’s wife, has broken her silence about her relationship with the controversial filmmaker and her early life with Allen’s ex-wife Mia Farrow. Previn claims in a new interview with Vulture that Dylan Farrow’s allegations of molestation against Woody Allen are false, and that Mia Farrow abused Previn. “Mia wasn’t maternal to me […]

  • Nick JonasJVxNJ fragrance launch, Arrivals, New

    Nick Jonas Turns Playwright as VIPs Turn Out for a First-Time Table Read (EXCLUSIVE)

    Soon-Yi Previn, Woody Allen’s wife, has broken her silence about her relationship with the controversial filmmaker and her early life with Allen’s ex-wife Mia Farrow. Previn claims in a new interview with Vulture that Dylan Farrow’s allegations of molestation against Woody Allen are false, and that Mia Farrow abused Previn. “Mia wasn’t maternal to me […]

  • Director Joe Russo, right, chef Jessica

    Avengers, 'Community' Stars Assemble to Welcome Joe Russo's New Restaurant Simone

    Soon-Yi Previn, Woody Allen’s wife, has broken her silence about her relationship with the controversial filmmaker and her early life with Allen’s ex-wife Mia Farrow. Previn claims in a new interview with Vulture that Dylan Farrow’s allegations of molestation against Woody Allen are false, and that Mia Farrow abused Previn. “Mia wasn’t maternal to me […]

  • (L to R) VIGGO MORTENSEN and

    'Green Book' Takes Toronto Film Festival's 2018 People's Choice Award

    Soon-Yi Previn, Woody Allen’s wife, has broken her silence about her relationship with the controversial filmmaker and her early life with Allen’s ex-wife Mia Farrow. Previn claims in a new interview with Vulture that Dylan Farrow’s allegations of molestation against Woody Allen are false, and that Mia Farrow abused Previn. “Mia wasn’t maternal to me […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad