Sony/ATV Signs Bob Marley, Leonard Cohen Catalogs for Neighboring Rights

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has signed two music legends to its Neighboring Rights division with deals to represent the recording catalogues of Bob Marley and Leonard Cohen, the company announced today.

Songwriter/producer Jamie Scott, UK rappers Big Shaq and Kojo Funds, British musician/producer Elderbrook and veteran producer Bob Ezrin are among the other acts who have also newly signed to the UK-based operation. They are now part of a Neighbouring Rights roster tjhat includes The Weeknd, Pharrell Williams, Mark Ronson, Sting, Snoop Dogg, French Montana, Miguel, Nile Rodgers, Hans Zimmer and the estate of Lou Reed.

Neighboring Rights are rights related to the sound recording of a musical work and are due to the artists and musicians featured whenever there is a commercial exploitation of it such as through radio or TV airplay.

Sony/ATV UK Managing Director and President, Worldwide Creative Guy Moot said: “We continue to develop the roster by exclusively signing quality and key artists so we can keep on providing a hands-on and bespoke approach. We’ve also expanded the infrastructure and personnel of the division as part of our goal of delivering the highest-quality service to hitmakers past and present.”

The division is headed by George Powell, who previously oversaw Neighboring Rights at UK-based music licensing and rights organization PPL.

Powell said: “In an area of the industry which is getting fierce with competition, it’s beyond an honor to be entrusted with the calibre of artists that have joined our NR family this year. It’s fantastic to see revenues growing year on year in this sector, but it’s also always a shock to take on clients such as Bob Marley and see just how many recordings they are still to this day not being accounted on. We’re providing an incomparably detailed collection service for some of the biggest names in music, and we’re extremely proud of that.”