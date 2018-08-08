Sony/ATV Promotes Lou Al-Chamaa and Nick Bral

Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced today that it has promoted Lou Al-Chamaa to Vice President, A&R and Nick Bral to Director, A&R, both based in the company’s Los Angeles office.

Al-Chamaa’s signings include Grammy-nominated rising star Daniel Caesar and his production team of Jordan Evans and Matthew Burnett, Tank God (co-writer and co-producer of Post Malone’s hit “Rockstar”) and Ben Abraham (Sara Bareilles, Kelly Clarkson, Kesha) and is signed as an artist to Atlantic Records; he also works closely with Mike Posner and Troye Sivan collaborator Brett McLaughlin. Prior to joining Sony/ATV in 2014 Al-Chamaa worked for RCA and Atlantic Records.

Nick Bral joined Sony/ATV in 2013 as an assistant in the Los Angeles A&R department. His signings at Sony/ATV include Mike Sabath (who co-wrote and produced Liam Payne and J Balvin’s single “Familiar”), Dan Nigro (Sky Ferreira, Carly Rae Jepsen), Andrew Maury (Mondo Cozmo), and Kameron Alexander (Little Big Town).

Al-Chamaa reports to Sony/ATV Co-President, U.S. Rick Krim and Bral reports to Co-Heads of West Coast A&R Jennifer Knoepfle and Amanda Berman-Hill.

SonyATV co-president Rick Krim said: “Lou and Nick live and breathe A&R and each have a deep and diverse knowledge of music. Both of them are totally dedicated to their writers who they work tirelessly and passionately for and they truly deserve these promotions.”