Sony/ATV Promotes Lou Al-Chamaa and Nick Bral

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lou Al-Chamaa Nick Bral
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony/ATV

Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced today that it has promoted Lou Al-Chamaa to Vice President, A&R and Nick Bral to Director, A&R, both based in the company’s Los Angeles office.

Al-Chamaa’s signings include Grammy-nominated rising star Daniel Caesar and his production team of Jordan Evans and Matthew Burnett, Tank God (co-writer and co-producer of Post Malone’s hit “Rockstar”) and Ben Abraham (Sara Bareilles, Kelly Clarkson, Kesha) and is signed as an artist to Atlantic Records; he also works closely with Mike Posner and Troye Sivan collaborator Brett McLaughlin. Prior to joining Sony/ATV in 2014 Al-Chamaa worked for RCA and Atlantic Records.

Nick Bral joined Sony/ATV in 2013 as an assistant in the Los Angeles A&R department. His signings at Sony/ATV include Mike Sabath (who co-wrote and produced Liam Payne and J Balvin’s single “Familiar”), Dan Nigro (Sky Ferreira, Carly Rae Jepsen), Andrew Maury (Mondo Cozmo), and Kameron Alexander (Little Big Town).

Al-Chamaa reports to Sony/ATV Co-President, U.S. Rick Krim and Bral reports to Co-Heads of West Coast A&R Jennifer Knoepfle and Amanda Berman-Hill.

SonyATV co-president Rick Krim said: “Lou and Nick live and breathe A&R and each have a deep and diverse knowledge of music. Both of them are totally dedicated to their writers who they work tirelessly and passionately for and they truly deserve these promotions.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Music

  • Lou Al-Chamaa Nick Bral

    Sony/ATV Promotes Lou Al-Chamaa and Nick Bral

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced today that it has promoted Lou Al-Chamaa to Vice President, A&R and Nick Bral to Director, A&R, both based in the company’s Los Angeles office. Al-Chamaa’s signings include Grammy-nominated rising star Daniel Caesar and his production team of Jordan Evans and Matthew Burnett, Tank God (co-writer and co-producer of Post Malone’s […]

  • FILE - In this Aug. 28,

    Kanye West to Guest on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced today that it has promoted Lou Al-Chamaa to Vice President, A&R and Nick Bral to Director, A&R, both based in the company’s Los Angeles office. Al-Chamaa’s signings include Grammy-nominated rising star Daniel Caesar and his production team of Jordan Evans and Matthew Burnett, Tank God (co-writer and co-producer of Post Malone’s […]

  • Ariana Grande VMAs

    Ariana Grande Teases Her Return to James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke'

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced today that it has promoted Lou Al-Chamaa to Vice President, A&R and Nick Bral to Director, A&R, both based in the company’s Los Angeles office. Al-Chamaa’s signings include Grammy-nominated rising star Daniel Caesar and his production team of Jordan Evans and Matthew Burnett, Tank God (co-writer and co-producer of Post Malone’s […]

  • Kesha Praying

    Kesha Finds Her Way Out of the Woods in New 'Rainbow' Documentary Teaser

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced today that it has promoted Lou Al-Chamaa to Vice President, A&R and Nick Bral to Director, A&R, both based in the company’s Los Angeles office. Al-Chamaa’s signings include Grammy-nominated rising star Daniel Caesar and his production team of Jordan Evans and Matthew Burnett, Tank God (co-writer and co-producer of Post Malone’s […]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs for Screens: Mass Appeal CEO Talks New Nas Music, Future Biopic and Rap Doc Boom

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced today that it has promoted Lou Al-Chamaa to Vice President, A&R and Nick Bral to Director, A&R, both based in the company’s Los Angeles office. Al-Chamaa’s signings include Grammy-nominated rising star Daniel Caesar and his production team of Jordan Evans and Matthew Burnett, Tank God (co-writer and co-producer of Post Malone’s […]

  • Hard Summer

    One Person Dead, 23 Hospitalized After Hard Summer Music Festival

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced today that it has promoted Lou Al-Chamaa to Vice President, A&R and Nick Bral to Director, A&R, both based in the company’s Los Angeles office. Al-Chamaa’s signings include Grammy-nominated rising star Daniel Caesar and his production team of Jordan Evans and Matthew Burnett, Tank God (co-writer and co-producer of Post Malone’s […]

  • Tekashi 6ix9ine, Pusha T to Perform

    Tekashi 6ix9ine, Pusha T to Perform at Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced today that it has promoted Lou Al-Chamaa to Vice President, A&R and Nick Bral to Director, A&R, both based in the company’s Los Angeles office. Al-Chamaa’s signings include Grammy-nominated rising star Daniel Caesar and his production team of Jordan Evans and Matthew Burnett, Tank God (co-writer and co-producer of Post Malone’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad