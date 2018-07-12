Shy Glizzy Signs With ICM

Grammy-nominated raooer Shy Glizzy (aka Young Jefe) has signed with ICM Partners for worldwide representation in all areas, the company announced today. At ICM, the MC will be represented by an international team of agents led by Mari Davies.

“Shy Glizzy is a rising talent who continues to impress with each successive release,” Davies said. “We’re proud to welcome him back to ICM and look forward to continued success in the touring space, as we also look to secure him additional opportunities agency-wide.”

Hailing from Washington, D.C., Shy Glizzy broke through in 2014 with his single “Awwsome.” He appeared on the cover of XXL’s 2015 “Freshman Issue,” released two mixtapes, and appeared on GoldLink’s 2017 Grammy-nominated single “Crew.” His latest project, “Quiet Storm,” includes the singles “Dope Boy Magic” (featuring Trey Songz and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie) and “Quiet Storm,” and has clocked more than 100 million streams to date. His latest single, “Do You Understand?” (featuring Tory Lanez and Gunna), dropped on June 7.

According to the announcement, he has accumulated more than 400 million streams worldwide, with 80 million-plus on Spotify, and over 160 million views on YouTube.

Shy Glizzy is managed by Red Light Management.