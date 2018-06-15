Shore Fire Media Announces Eight Promotions; Rebecca Shapiro and Matt Hanks Upped to Senior VP

Shore Fire Media president and founder Marilyn Laverty announced eight staff promotions today. Rebecca Shapiro and Matt Hanks have been elevated to the position of senior vice president, and Josh Page has advanced to director. Additionally, the following staff members have been promoted to new roles: Nina Lee and Ally Norton to Senior Account Executive; and Greg Jakubik, Spencer Roth-Rose and Hannah Schwartz to Junior Account Executive.

“The growth of our roster, and the addition of an L.A. office earlier this year, were made possible by the extraordinary performance and professional growth of each of these staffers,” Laverty says. “We are so grateful for their contribution to Shore Fire.”

Shapiro and Hanks both joined the firm nearly two decades ago; he was previously with the indie promotion firm Autotonic and the record store Other Music. Page began at the company eight years ago as an intern; Lee joined three years ago from Press Here Publicity.

Norton helms the company’s Los Angeles office, which opened in January, and joined Shore Fire in 2015 straight after graduation from Boston College. Jakubik, Roth-Rose and Schwartz all came to Shore Fire in 2017.

“With offices in New York, Nashville and Los Angeles, and a dynamic and ever-expanding roster, there’s never been a more exciting time to be at Shore Fire,” Shapiro says. “The publicists being recognized today will help define Shore Fire in the new media landscape of tomorrow.”

“These promotions speak to Shore Fire’s supportive culture and core belief in promoting from within,” Hanks adds. “All of us, myself included, started here as junior publicists, and we’re thrilled to share this recognition with Shore Fire’s next generation of leaders.”