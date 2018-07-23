Shelter PR Ups Jenny Tversky, Lauren Gold to Vice Presidents

Shelter PR
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shelter PR

Shelter PR has promoted Jenny Tversky and Lauren Gold to vice president.

“We are incredibly proud to recognize Jenny Tversky and Lauren Gold’s valuable contributions to Shelter PR by elevating their roles in the company,” Shelter PR partners Cara and Christine Tripicchio, and Marla Farrell said in a statement. “Through the years, they have demonstrated a consistent work ethic, a passion to grow their careers, and a commitment to servicing their clients at the highest level.”

Tversky joined Shelter PR’s New York office as a senior publicist in 2015. While working at Shelter PR, she has built a diverse client list that includes recent Emmy nominees Millie Bobby Brown, Betty Gilpin, Samantha Bee, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge; award-winning actress Christine Baranski; Tony-nominated actors Condola Rashad and Jonathan Groff; multi-hyphenate Hannah Marks; and breakout stars Julia Garner, Jacob Tremblay, Maddie Hasson, Virginia Gardner, Rohan Chand, and Gayle Rankin. Tversky also represents Bee’s Emmy-nominated late-night TBS talk show “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.”

Tversky began her career at Wolf Kasteler Public Relations (formerly WKT Public Relations), where she spent eight years working on the publicity campaigns for key company clients, including Cindy Crawford, Damian Lewis, Laura Dern, Christoph Waltz, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

