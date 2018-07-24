Judge Dismisses ‘Shape of Water’ Copyright Suit

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Fox Searchlight

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that the “The Shape of Water,” the winner of this year’s Oscar for best picture, borrowed heavily from a 1969 play about a dolphin held captive in a military lab.

David Zindel, the son of playwright Paul Zindel, filed the suit in February, claiming that the film stole themes, plot points, characters and dialogue from “Let Me Hear You Whisper,” a play that aired on public television. Judge Percy Anderson ruled that the two works are substantially different, and that the similarities are too generic to be copyrighted.

“Although the play and the film share the basic premise of an employee at a scientific facility deciding to free a creature that is subjected to scientific experiments, that concept is too general to be protected,” Anderson wrote. “There are some minor similarities in the two works’ expressive choices, such as the fact that the main character is a janitorial worker, that the test subject is of interest for military purposes, and that the escape plan involves the use of a laundry cart. However, the similarities generally end there.”

Related

The lawsuit was filed about 10 days before the Academy Awards ceremony, and there was speculation at the time that it was timed in order to influence Oscar voting. Zindel’s attorney, Marc Toberoff, denied that charge.

Director Guillermo Del Toro said that he had never heard of the play before the allegations of plagiarism began to circulate last winter. In interviews, Del Toro has said that producer Daniel Kraus came up with the idea of a janitor who kidnaps an amphibian from a research facility during a breakfast meeting in 2011. Del Toro had been wanting to make a film in the tradition of “The Creature From the Black Lagoon,” and jumped at the concept.

In the ruling, Anderson noted the many dissimilarities between the two works. The judge described the film’s main themes as “the power of friendship and love; the power of music and cinema as a form of expression and connection; unexpected soulmates; society’s intolerance towards outsiders; racism; sexual identity and repression; bias against perceived outsiders and the banding of misfits; and toxic masculinity.” He said the play’s main themes are “the supremacy of individuality over conformity; real advancement is impossible without an open mind; our false view of ‘progress’ neglects genuine progress of the human condition; and one must stand up against what is wrong, no matter one’s station in life.”

“The Court thus finds that the two works primarily explore different themes. Although both works to some extent include the theme that one must look beyond appearance and status to a person’s true character, that theme follows naturally from the works’ shared basic premise and therefore does not show substantial similarity,” he wrote.

Popular on Variety

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

More Biz

  • Judge Dismisses 'Shape of Water' Copyright

    Judge Dismisses 'Shape of Water' Copyright Suit

    A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that the “The Shape of Water,” the winner of this year’s Oscar for best picture, borrowed heavily from a 1969 play about a dolphin held captive in a military lab. David Zindel, the son of playwright Paul Zindel, filed the suit in February, claiming that the film […]

  • Josh Sapan

    Listen: Josh Sapan on Why Small Is Beautiful for AMC Networks

    A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that the “The Shape of Water,” the winner of this year’s Oscar for best picture, borrowed heavily from a 1969 play about a dolphin held captive in a military lab. David Zindel, the son of playwright Paul Zindel, filed the suit in February, claiming that the film […]

  • Pitbull48th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame

    Pitbull, Nicky Jam, Becky G to Perform at 2018 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

    A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that the “The Shape of Water,” the winner of this year’s Oscar for best picture, borrowed heavily from a 1969 play about a dolphin held captive in a military lab. David Zindel, the son of playwright Paul Zindel, filed the suit in February, claiming that the film […]

  • RCA U.K. Ramps Up With New

    RCA Records U.K. Ramps Up With New Hires and Promotion

    A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that the “The Shape of Water,” the winner of this year’s Oscar for best picture, borrowed heavily from a 1969 play about a dolphin held captive in a military lab. David Zindel, the son of playwright Paul Zindel, filed the suit in February, claiming that the film […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad