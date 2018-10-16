You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Shamrock Capital Acquires Stargate’s Publishing, Includes Hits by Rihanna, Beyonce, Katy Perry

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Stargate — Tor Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen, the Norwegian hitmakers behind such hits as Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” Katy Perry’s “Firework” and Beyonce’s “Irreplaceable” — have sold their catalog to the Entertainment IP Fund of Los Angeles-based investment firm Shamrock Capital, according to multiple media reports. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The duo is among the most successful songwriting and production teams of the past two decades, having won Grammy awards for their work with Beyonce, Rihanna, Ne-Yo and Jennifer Hudson.

“Tor and Mikkel [pictured above, left and right, respectively] are prolific songwriters and producers who have created an extraordinary body of work that will remain relevant for generations to come,” said Patrick Russo, Partner at Shamrock Capital. “It’s a privilege for us to have had the opportunity to work with them and acquire this truly unique catalogue of music. This diverse catalogue complements our existing music publishing and recorded music rights and advances our long-term strategy of building and holding a portfolio of evergreen properties.”

Hermansen of Stargate said: “This is a great time for music. When you’re starting out in your bedroom making music, you have no idea that 20 years later this can have true value. We’re excited and proud that Shamrock recognizes this value and believes in our music.”

Mikkel Eriksen added: “Jason and Patrick at Shamrock know their numbers, but they’re also music lovers. We feel confident that our life’s work is safe in their hands for years to come.”

Shamrock’s Entertainment IP Fund’s investments include INgrooves Music Group, Omega Wireless, Screenvision Media, Silvergate Media and Wpromote.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

More Biz

  • Shamrock Capital Acquires Stargate's Publishing

    Shamrock Capital Acquires Stargate's Publishing, Includes Hits by Rihanna, Beyonce, Katy Perry

    Stargate — Tor Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen, the Norwegian hitmakers behind such hits as Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” Katy Perry’s “Firework” and Beyonce’s “Irreplaceable” — have sold their catalog to the Entertainment IP Fund of Los Angeles-based investment firm Shamrock Capital, according to multiple media reports. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The duo is among the […]

  • Paul Allen, Jim LentzUCLA Institute of

    Paul Allen, Co-Founder of Microsoft, Dies at 65

    Stargate — Tor Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen, the Norwegian hitmakers behind such hits as Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” Katy Perry’s “Firework” and Beyonce’s “Irreplaceable” — have sold their catalog to the Entertainment IP Fund of Los Angeles-based investment firm Shamrock Capital, according to multiple media reports. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The duo is among the […]

  • HBO logo

    HBO Names Jessica Holscott Chief Financial Officer

    Stargate — Tor Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen, the Norwegian hitmakers behind such hits as Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” Katy Perry’s “Firework” and Beyonce’s “Irreplaceable” — have sold their catalog to the Entertainment IP Fund of Los Angeles-based investment firm Shamrock Capital, according to multiple media reports. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The duo is among the […]

  • Jamal Khashoggi

    Endeavor Exploring Withdrawal From $400 Million Saudi Deal

    Stargate — Tor Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen, the Norwegian hitmakers behind such hits as Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” Katy Perry’s “Firework” and Beyonce’s “Irreplaceable” — have sold their catalog to the Entertainment IP Fund of Los Angeles-based investment firm Shamrock Capital, according to multiple media reports. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The duo is among the […]

  • Ari Emanuel Portrait

    Ari Emanuel 'Really Concerned' About Disappearance of Saudi Dissident Jamal Khashoggi

    Stargate — Tor Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen, the Norwegian hitmakers behind such hits as Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” Katy Perry’s “Firework” and Beyonce’s “Irreplaceable” — have sold their catalog to the Entertainment IP Fund of Los Angeles-based investment firm Shamrock Capital, according to multiple media reports. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The duo is among the […]

  • Universal Music Group

    Mixcloud and Universal Music Announce Multi-Year Licensing Deal

    Stargate — Tor Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen, the Norwegian hitmakers behind such hits as Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” Katy Perry’s “Firework” and Beyonce’s “Irreplaceable” — have sold their catalog to the Entertainment IP Fund of Los Angeles-based investment firm Shamrock Capital, according to multiple media reports. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The duo is among the […]

  • Eesean Bolden

    Warner Bros. Records Names Eesean Bolden Senior VP of A&R

    Stargate — Tor Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen, the Norwegian hitmakers behind such hits as Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” Katy Perry’s “Firework” and Beyonce’s “Irreplaceable” — have sold their catalog to the Entertainment IP Fund of Los Angeles-based investment firm Shamrock Capital, according to multiple media reports. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The duo is among the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad