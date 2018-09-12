Serialized Podcast ‘America 2.0’ Set With Patrick J. Adams

“Suits” alum Patrick J. Adams will star in the upcoming political podcast “America 2.0.” The audio series, set to premiere Sept. 19 follows an idealistic first-term congressman, Seth McGuire (Patrick J. Adams) who gets entangled in controversy — and his only hope comes from a big idea to give every American citizen $1.

The podcast also stars Laurence Fishburne (“Black-ish”), Shanola Hampton (“Shameless”), Kate Walsh (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Ming-Na Wen (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), CNN Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash, and many others.

“America 2.0” was written, directed, and produced by J.S. Mayank, who co-created with David Carlyle.

“Politics is supposed to be aspirational, and yet it’s become anything but. Our cast and crew wanted to bring back high-minded, civil discourse – all while making politics entertaining again,” said Mayank.

“The West Wing” stars Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, and Joshua Malina have joined other actors in supporting the podcast through the “Vote Seth #RebootingAmerica” social media campaign.

The podcast comes from the digital audio advertising platform, DAX, and will debut on all major platforms.

“‘America 2.0’ has all of the ingredients to build a loyal following — a timely story with a stellar cast — making it a valuable investment for brands looking to connect with their audiences in new ways,” said Matt Cutair, CEO of DAX US.

Watch the teaser for “America 2.0 below: