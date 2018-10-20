You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Selma Blair Says She Has Multiple Sclerosis in Heartfelt Instagram Post

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Actress and activist Selma Blair has revealed in an Instagram post that she has multiple sclerosis.

Framing the statement around the help her “Another Life” costume designer provides while she’s dressing for the show, Blair thanked Netflix and her producers, as well as several of her friends, for standing by her during the difficult time. She wrote that she was diagnosed with the disease Aug. 16, and went on to describe the effect it has had on her life.

“I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy,” she wrote Saturday. “And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it.”

She also expressed gratitude to her doctor, saying that she had been trying to get a diagnosis for a long time.

“I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of [Dr. Jason Berkley] trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know.”

The “Mom and Dad” actress also expressed optimism for the future.

“I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others,” Blair wrote. “And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask.”

“I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok.”

See the full post below.

View this post on Instagram

I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @Jaime king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member… thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. 🖤 my instagram family… you know who you are.

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on

