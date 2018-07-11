Sarah Palin Accuses Sacha Baron Cohen of Duping Her for Showtime Series

Add Sarah Palin to the list of people offended by comedian Sacha Baron Cohen’s style of humor.

The former vice presidential candidate has said in a Facebook post that she and her daughter were “duped” into participating in an interview for Cohen’s Showtime series “Who Is America?” She referred to his humor as “evil, exploitive” and “sick.”

According to Palin’s post, she was contacted via a speakers bureau for a “‘legit opportunity’ to honor American vets and contribute to a ‘legit Showtime historical documentary.” She continued that once she arrived, she was met by someone who she presumes was Cohen, “heavily disguised…as a disabled US Veteran, fake wheelchair and all.”

“I sat through a long ‘interview’ full of Hollywoodism’s [sic] disrespect and sarcasm — but finally had enough and literally, physically removed my mic and walked out,” Palin wrote. “The disrespect of our US military and middle-class Americans via Cohen’s foreign commentaries under the guise of interview questions was perverse … Mock politicians and innocent public personalities all you want, if that lets you sleep at night, but HOW DARE YOU mock those who have fought and served our country. Truly sick.”

She challenged CBS and Showtime to donate the “proceeds” of the show to “a charitable group that actually respects and supports American Vets” — though exactly what she means by proceeds is unclear, as Showtime, a premium cable channel, only earns revenue from monthly subscribers, not ads tied to specific airtime.

Palin also claimed the production company intentionally dropped her and her daughter off at the wrong Washington D.C. airport, causing the pair to miss their flight back to Alaska.