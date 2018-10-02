You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Samantha Bee Salutes Ronan Farrow for His Hard-Hitting Journalism

By

Samantha's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ronan Farrow New Yorker
CREDIT: Brigitte Lacombe/The New Yorker

For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Samantha Bee to write a tribute to Ronan Farrow, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Farrow, an investigative journalist for The New Yorker, represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For the full list, click here.

There are few journalists whose work can cause a palpable ripple in the force. That moment cooking dinner, when your spine straightens, you think, “I should probably check in with the world,” and there it is — another breaking story from Ronan Farrow. Onions scatter. The oil sputters in the pan. Everybody’s hungry. Too bad for now — gotta read to the end. Whoo boy.

Ronan Farrow and I have one thing in common: Powerful men with something to hide don’t tend to like us. But whereas my comedy words seem to skitter off their Teflon scales, it’s perhaps not quite so easy to deflect a call from Ronan Farrow?

Frankly, without the work of journalists like Ronan Farrow, I couldn’t do my work. And so, thank you, Ronan. Watching you hold powerful people accountable with your impeccable journalism is a tonic for these dark times. Thank you for your laser focus and tenacity. For being a catalyst for change. For working in the service of others. And thank you for redirecting people’s praise toward the women who have trusted you with their stories, and giving them — and those on the byline with you — the full credit that they deserve. Brother, you’re a good egg.

Related

You are something that New York — and beyond — needs more of these days: You are calm, confident, place a premium on integrity. And you were raised by a strong woman. You approach each story with the determination of your first. When I finish reading I think, good, now he can rest. Then I get an alert just days later that once again you’ve published. And again, onions cool in the pan. You quite regularly are in the eye of the shit storm, but honestly, you seem comfortable there. We’re gonna need you to weather it for a while. I hope you brought a hat.

Samantha Bee is the host of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” on TBS.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Biz

  • Neda Azarfar Resigns From Recording Academy

    Neda Azarfar Resigns From Recording Academy

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Samantha Bee to write a tribute to Ronan Farrow, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Farrow, an investigative journalist for The New Yorker, represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For the full […]

  • Louie FX

    Louis C.K. Makes New Appearance at New York's Comedy Cellar

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Samantha Bee to write a tribute to Ronan Farrow, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Farrow, an investigative journalist for The New Yorker, represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For the full […]

  • Media Deals Illustration

    Why Bankers Are Back in the Media Business in 2018

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Samantha Bee to write a tribute to Ronan Farrow, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Farrow, an investigative journalist for The New Yorker, represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For the full […]

  • Steiner Studios Brooklyn

    After a Rocky Start, Steiner Studios Builds a Production Powerhouse in Brooklyn

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Samantha Bee to write a tribute to Ronan Farrow, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Farrow, an investigative journalist for The New Yorker, represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For the full […]

  • Gus Kenworthy Variety Power of New

    Gus Kenworthy Wants to Be the Next Ellen DeGeneres

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Samantha Bee to write a tribute to Ronan Farrow, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Farrow, an investigative journalist for The New Yorker, represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For the full […]

  • Radhika Jones

    Lena Waithe on Why She's 'Forever Connected' to Vanity Fair's Radhika Jones

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Samantha Bee to write a tribute to Ronan Farrow, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Farrow, an investigative journalist for The New Yorker, represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For the full […]

  • Ronan Farrow New Yorker

    Samantha Bee Salutes Ronan Farrow for His Hard-Hitting Journalism

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Samantha Bee to write a tribute to Ronan Farrow, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Farrow, an investigative journalist for The New Yorker, represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For the full […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad