Samantha Bee Salutes Ronan Farrow for His Hard-Hitting Journalism

For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Samantha Bee to write a tribute to Ronan Farrow, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Farrow, an investigative journalist for The New Yorker, represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For the full list, click here.

There are few journalists whose work can cause a palpable ripple in the force. That moment cooking dinner, when your spine straightens, you think, “I should probably check in with the world,” and there it is — another breaking story from Ronan Farrow. Onions scatter. The oil sputters in the pan. Everybody’s hungry. Too bad for now — gotta read to the end. Whoo boy.

Ronan Farrow and I have one thing in common: Powerful men with something to hide don’t tend to like us. But whereas my comedy words seem to skitter off their Teflon scales, it’s perhaps not quite so easy to deflect a call from Ronan Farrow?

Frankly, without the work of journalists like Ronan Farrow, I couldn’t do my work. And so, thank you, Ronan. Watching you hold powerful people accountable with your impeccable journalism is a tonic for these dark times. Thank you for your laser focus and tenacity. For being a catalyst for change. For working in the service of others. And thank you for redirecting people’s praise toward the women who have trusted you with their stories, and giving them — and those on the byline with you — the full credit that they deserve. Brother, you’re a good egg.

You are something that New York — and beyond — needs more of these days: You are calm, confident, place a premium on integrity. And you were raised by a strong woman. You approach each story with the determination of your first. When I finish reading I think, good, now he can rest. Then I get an alert just days later that once again you’ve published. And again, onions cool in the pan. You quite regularly are in the eye of the shit storm, but honestly, you seem comfortable there. We’re gonna need you to weather it for a while. I hope you brought a hat.

Samantha Bee is the host of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” on TBS.