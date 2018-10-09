CAA Alum Sally Willcox Joins Paradigm

Veteran literary agent Sally Willcox has joined Paradigm Talent Agency.

Willcox will oversee media rights dealmaking for Paradigm, reporting to Adam Kanter, co-head of motion picture literary and Andy Patman, co-head of television literary.

“Sally excels at discovering and developing intellectual property and it is her passion to find inspiring opportunities for her clients, making her the perfect person to drive and expand our media rights division,” said Kanter and Patman.

Willcox comes to Paradigm after working for Tobey Maguire’s Material production banner. She served as an exec producer on the 2017 Tom Hanks-Emma Stone starrer “The Circle.” Before that Wilcox spent some 27 years at CAA.

“I’m delighted to join Paradigm’s media rights team, which includes some of the sharpest and most passionate agents in the business,” Willcox said. “I’ve always admired Paradigm and its unwavering focus on the artists they represent, and I look forward to continuing our work with authors and their representatives in that tradition.”