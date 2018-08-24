Ryen Russillo to Launch Ringer Podcast

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Ringer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Kovert Creative

Ryen Russillo announced on the “The Bill Simmons Podcast” Friday that he is launching “Dual Threat,” a weekly podcast focusing on NFL and college football that will be part of the Ringer Podcast Network.

“Dual Threat” will air Wednesdays throughout football season and launch Aug. 29. Starting next February, Russillo will also appear on the “Bill Simmons Podcast” every Monday to discuss the biggest NBA topics for 22 weeks through the 2019 Finals.

From 2009-2017, Russillo served as host and co-host of the afternoon show on ESPN Radio. He has also hosted “NBA Sunday,” “The Baseball Show” and “ESPN Radio College GameDay.” Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch named Russillo Best Radio Voice of 2007 for his work on ESPN Radio, and praised Russillo’s “reasoned approach and knowledge across sports.”

Simmons was recruited by ESPN in 2001 where he ran the popular website Grantland until 2015. In 2016, the sports journalist started his new website The Ringer. The Ringer Podcast Network is home to 27 podcasts including “Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air” and “The JJ Redick Podcast.”

“I love working with Ryen – it’s difficult to find someone to talk about sports with passion AND smarts who also does the homework and cares like a fan would,” Simmons wrote. “Every time he came on my podcast, it felt like we could have gone for hours. But more important, he’s from New England and that’s all I really care about.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Biz

  • The Ringer

    Ryen Russillo to Launch Ringer Podcast

    Ryen Russillo announced on the “The Bill Simmons Podcast” Friday that he is launching “Dual Threat,” a weekly podcast focusing on NFL and college football that will be part of the Ringer Podcast Network. “Dual Threat” will air Wednesdays throughout football season and launch Aug. 29. Starting next February, Russillo will also appear on the […]

  • Sony Music Has Not Conceded That

    Sony Music Has Not Conceded That Vocals on Michael Jackson Album Are Fake

    Ryen Russillo announced on the “The Bill Simmons Podcast” Friday that he is launching “Dual Threat,” a weekly podcast focusing on NFL and college football that will be part of the Ringer Podcast Network. “Dual Threat” will air Wednesdays throughout football season and launch Aug. 29. Starting next February, Russillo will also appear on the […]

  • Nicki MinajThe Metropolitan Museum of Art's

    Nicki Minaj Accuses Travis Scott Manager Irving Azoff of 'Smear Campaign' Against Her Tour

    Ryen Russillo announced on the “The Bill Simmons Podcast” Friday that he is launching “Dual Threat,” a weekly podcast focusing on NFL and college football that will be part of the Ringer Podcast Network. “Dual Threat” will air Wednesdays throughout football season and launch Aug. 29. Starting next February, Russillo will also appear on the […]

  • Stephanie Chernak, Post-Production Executive, Dies 47

    Stephanie Chernak, Post-Production Executive, Dies at 47

    Ryen Russillo announced on the “The Bill Simmons Podcast” Friday that he is launching “Dual Threat,” a weekly podcast focusing on NFL and college football that will be part of the Ringer Podcast Network. “Dual Threat” will air Wednesdays throughout football season and launch Aug. 29. Starting next February, Russillo will also appear on the […]

  • Donna Gryn

    Republic Records Promotes Donna Gryn to Senior VP of Marketing

    Ryen Russillo announced on the “The Bill Simmons Podcast” Friday that he is launching “Dual Threat,” a weekly podcast focusing on NFL and college football that will be part of the Ringer Podcast Network. “Dual Threat” will air Wednesdays throughout football season and launch Aug. 29. Starting next February, Russillo will also appear on the […]

  • Univision Alum Boris Gartner to Head

    Univision Alum Boris Gartner to Head LaLiga North America Media Venture

    Ryen Russillo announced on the “The Bill Simmons Podcast” Friday that he is launching “Dual Threat,” a weekly podcast focusing on NFL and college football that will be part of the Ringer Podcast Network. “Dual Threat” will air Wednesdays throughout football season and launch Aug. 29. Starting next February, Russillo will also appear on the […]

  • Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in

    Media Losses Expand as Alibaba Revenues Leap 60% in First Quarter

    Ryen Russillo announced on the “The Bill Simmons Podcast” Friday that he is launching “Dual Threat,” a weekly podcast focusing on NFL and college football that will be part of the Ringer Podcast Network. “Dual Threat” will air Wednesdays throughout football season and launch Aug. 29. Starting next February, Russillo will also appear on the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad