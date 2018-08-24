Ryen Russillo to Launch Ringer Podcast

Ryen Russillo announced on the “The Bill Simmons Podcast” Friday that he is launching “Dual Threat,” a weekly podcast focusing on NFL and college football that will be part of the Ringer Podcast Network.

“Dual Threat” will air Wednesdays throughout football season and launch Aug. 29. Starting next February, Russillo will also appear on the “Bill Simmons Podcast” every Monday to discuss the biggest NBA topics for 22 weeks through the 2019 Finals.

From 2009-2017, Russillo served as host and co-host of the afternoon show on ESPN Radio. He has also hosted “NBA Sunday,” “The Baseball Show” and “ESPN Radio College GameDay.” Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch named Russillo Best Radio Voice of 2007 for his work on ESPN Radio, and praised Russillo’s “reasoned approach and knowledge across sports.”

Simmons was recruited by ESPN in 2001 where he ran the popular website Grantland until 2015. In 2016, the sports journalist started his new website The Ringer. The Ringer Podcast Network is home to 27 podcasts including “Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air” and “The JJ Redick Podcast.”

“I love working with Ryen – it’s difficult to find someone to talk about sports with passion AND smarts who also does the homework and cares like a fan would,” Simmons wrote. “Every time he came on my podcast, it felt like we could have gone for hours. But more important, he’s from New England and that’s all I really care about.”