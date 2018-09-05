Roy Moore Sues Sacha Baron Cohen for $95 Million

Roy Moore
CREDIT: Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock

Former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore filed a $95 million lawsuit against Sacha Baron Cohen and Showtime on Wednesday, alleging that he was duped into appearing on “Who Is America?”

Moore alleges that he was lured to Washington, D.C., on the pretense of accepting an award for his support for Israel. Instead, he found himself being interviewed by “Col. Erran Morad,” a Cohen character. During the taping, Cohen waved a “pedophile detector” at Moore, which beeped, at which point Moore ended the interview.

“This false and fraudulent portrayal and mocking of Judge Moore as a sex offender, on national and international television, which was widely broadcast in this district on national television and worldwide, has severely harmed Judge Moore’s reputation and caused him, Mrs. Moore, and his entire family severe emotional distress, as well as caused and will cause Plaintiffs financial damage,” the lawsuit states.

As is generally the case with Cohen’s victims, Moore signed a release before the taping took place. The suit alleges that the release was obtained on fraudulent grounds.

Moore is suing Showtime, CBS, and Cohen for fraud, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and defamation. He is represented by Larry Klayman, the founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch.

