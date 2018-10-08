Rose McGowan Clarifies Her Comments That #MeToo Is 'Bulls---'

Actress and activist Rose McGowan took to Twitter on Sunday to clarify her comments that the #MeToo movement is “all bulls—.”

McGowan, who is one of the movement’s most outspoken advocates, was quoted in a recent interview criticizing #MeToo as superficial. She also discussed being ignored by fellow activists and not getting invited to survivor luncheons or being supported by women’s organizations.

“It’s all bulls—,” she told The Sunday Times magazine. “It’s a lie. [#MeToo is] a Band-Aid lie to make them feel better. I know these people, I know they’re lily-livered, and as long as it looks good on the surface, to them, that’s enough. … They’re not champions. I just think they’re losers.”

On Twitter, McGowan said her criticism was aimed at “Hollywood and Time’s Up, not #MeToo.”

“I’m so tired of erroneous s—storms. #MeToo is about survivors and their experiences, that cannot be taken away,” she wrote. On Monday, McGowan released two videos on Twitter to further clarify her statement.

“#MeToo is important, it’s honest, and it’s our experience. It is not a lie,” she said. “For some reason, there are people in the media that will try to bring it down, but I say stand strong. Again, it’s simply our shared experience. That is what #MeToo is. And it’s beautiful. As are we.”

McGowan has been one of #MeToo’s most vocal supporters, helping the movement take down powerful men like Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual abuse my dozens of women. The “Charmed” alum previously said she was raped by Weinstein and later blacklisted from the industry. In the Times interview, McGowan also shared her agreement with Trump supporters that Hollywood is full of “faux liberals,” and called out Meryl Streep and Hillary Clinton for acting like they did not know of Weinstein’s behavior.