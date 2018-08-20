Rose McGowan on Asia Argento Accusation: ‘My Heart is Broken’

Rose McGowan has moved to distance herself from director-actress Asia Argento following the revelation Sunday night that Argento herself has been accused of sexual assault.

McGowan and Argento have been among the most prominent women to come forward with allegations of rape against now-disgraced film titan Harvey Weinstein, who is facing criminal charges in New York unrelated to McGowan or Argento.

McGowan has become a vocal activist on behalf of sexual assault victims. In a tweet sent early Monday, the former “Charmed” star said she her “heart is broken” by the New York Times’ expose published Sunday that Argento reached a $380,000 settlement with actor-musician Jimmy Bennett, who claims Argento sexually assaulted him in a hotel room when he was 17.

“I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago. Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere,” McGowan wrote.

McGowan has gained stature as a victims’ advocate in the year since the Weinstein allegations first broke in the New York Times and New Yorker last October. Her chaotic lifestyle was chronicled earlier this year in the four-part E! series “Citizen Rose.”

Argento is the daughter of famed Italian director Dario Argento.

(Pictured: Asia Argento, Rose McGowan)