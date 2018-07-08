Rolling Stones and Universal Music Group Announce New, Expanded Partnership

The Rolling Stones and Universal Music Group today announced an expansive worldwide agreement covering the band’s recorded-music and audio-visual catalogs, archival support, global merchandising and brand management. “This multi-faceted partnership marks the beginning of a new era of expanded collaboration between The Rolling Stones and UMG,” the announcement reads.

The agreement finds the iconic group taking full advantage of UMG’s range of companies. Its recorded-music catalog from 1971 through the present and future releases will continue to be distributed globally by UMG’s labels and networks around the world, as they have since 2008. Over the years the Stones’ post-1970 catalog has been with every major label group, beginning with Warner, moving to CBS (which was later purchased by Sony) in 1983, then to Virgin/EMI in 1992; its pre-1971 catalog remains with Abkco Music, which is also distributed by UMG.

Bravado, UMG’s brand-management and merchandise company, will handle global merchandising rights, retail licensing, brand management and e-commerce on behalf of the band, including their famous tongue logo. Bravado also will continue working closely with the band and management to identify new and innovative opportunities for creative collaboration within the worlds of art, fashion, retail, sport, lifestyle and touring merchandise. Recent programs and collections include partnerships with Paris Saint Germain FC, Selfridges, Colette and Zara and newly designed merchandise for the band’s “No Filter” European Tour, which wraps in Poland tonight.

Related Rapper XXXTentacion Signed a $10 Million Deal Before His Death (Report) Universal Music, All Def Media Partner for Series Featuring Rae Sremmurd, Pusha T

Eagle Rock, the UMG-owned leading producer and distributor of music programming for broadcast and media, have expanded their global distribution rights to the band’s extensive long-form audio visual catalogue. As part of the agreement, Eagle Rock will also re-issue several concert films from their archives, including “Atlanta” (1989), “Steel Wheels” (1989-90), “Voodoo Lounge” (1994), “Bridges to Babylon” (1997-1998), “Four Flicks” (2002) and “Bigger Bang” (2005-2006). In addition, UMG will provide The Rolling Stones with archival support and dedicated space for the band’s physical media assets, musical instruments and equipment across the company’s vaults around the world.

In making the announcement, UMG chairman & CEO Lucian Grainge said, “After a decade of working in partnership together, we are thrilled to expand and extend our relationship with The Rolling Stones. We look forward to bringing our expertise and passion to bear as we put our global organization work on behalf of this iconic band who continue to create music and influence culture around the world.”

David Joseph, Chairman & CEO, Universal Music UK, said, “The Rolling Stones continue to define rock and roll, they are loved the world over and they are the band who never let up. It’s a privilege to work with them and Joyce Smyth, their exceptional manager.”

Joyce Smyth, The Rolling Stones manager said, “For many years now we’ve had a wonderful partnership with Universal Music and look forward to an even more successful future together.’’