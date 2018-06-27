Fox, Turner, Viacom Will Take Part in New Roku Ad-Sales Market

Roku, Inc. said it unveiled a new methodology for advertisers to use to aim commercials at specific audiences using the streaming-video platform in the United States.

“As the industry’s leading TV streaming platform, we’re well-positioned to empower our publishers to unlock the full potential of OTT advertising and help them to meet the needs of brands and consumers,” said Seth Walters, vice president of demand partnerships at the company, in a prepared statement.

Fox, Turner and Viacom are expected to take part. Roku said advertisers can take use programmatic or traditional direct selling methods.

“Over-the-top distribution has been a key audience driver for Turner’s portfolio of premium content, with Roku being one of the preeminent partner platforms,” said Larry Allen, vice president of ad innovations and programmatic solutions at Turner ,in a statement. “Participating in Roku’s Audience Marketplace gives us access to rich insights and enhanced audience targeting capabilities, extending the ability for ad buyers to reach and engage with streaming viewing audiences that are critical to grow their business.”