Robin Wright Talks 'Second Chances' for Kevin Spacey

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Robin WrightRobin Wright and Kai Diekmann talk at Cube Tech Fair in Berlin, Germany - 11 May 2017US actress Robin Wright during a panel discussion with Kai Diekmann, former editor in chief of the German tabloid newspaper Bild (not in the picture), on the topic of 'the use of conflict minerals in tech' at the Cube Tech Fair in Berlin, Germany, 11 May 2017. The Cube Tech Fair is presenting innovations in digital health and life sciences, infrastructure and interconnectivity and machinery and manufacturing. The fair is open from 10 to 12 May 2017.
CREDIT: BILAN/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Robin Wright broke her silence on the allegations against her “House of Cards” co-star Kevin Spacey on “Today” almost two months ago, saying that she only knew the actor rather than the man. In a new interview with Net-a-Porter, Wright says she believes in second chances, even as they pertain to Spacey.

“I don’t know how to comment on that, I really don’t,” Wright began, when asked whether she thinks Spacey will ever deserve a career reprieve. “I believe every human being has the ability to reform. Has the ability to reform. In that sense, second chances, or whatever you are going to call it – absolutely, I believe in that. It’s called growth.”

Wright reaffirmed her “Today” statement that she has not been in touch with the actor, and said “he’ll reach out when he’s ready, I’m sure. I think that’s the way it should go.”

She added that she does feel sorry for Spacey, to some extent, though that does not mean she believes the men who came out against him shouldn’t have done so or that she condones his alleged actions.

“I feel sorry for anybody whose life is in the public arena,” she said. “It’s a nightmare, can you imagine? We do a job, we share [a performance] with viewers. Why does our private life have to be public? I hate that part of this industry. It’s so invasive. I believe everyone’s personal life should be personal. Positive, negative, neutral, whatever – I don’t believe it should be anybody’s business. But I’m not talking about this [#MeToo] movement. I’m talking about media. The exposure. It’s an awful feeling. A stranger deciding they know who you are and they are going to put that in a…I mean, it’s criminal, it really is.”

Wright also hinted at “House of Cards'” final season, saying they’re “doing an opera.”

“We went operatic! I don’t know how much more we could have topped ourselves. You’ll be surprised.”

