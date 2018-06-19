Amazon Orders Animated Series ‘Invincible’ From ‘Walking Dead’ Creator Robert Kirkman

Amazon has given a straight to series order to “Invincible,” an animated property from “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman.

Amazon has ordered eight hourlong episodes based on the comic book series of the same name, which revolves around a father and teenage son as the son is taken under his father’s wing for training as a superhero.

Amazon last year set a massive overall development pact with the prolific writer behind “Walking Dead” and other graphic novel franchises.

“Robert has an uncanny talent to predict the zeitgeist, and we are incredibly excited to see him break boundaries in an animated one-hour format,” said Sharon Yguado, head of scripted genre programming at Amazon Studios. “In a world saturated with superhero fare, we trust Robert to subvert expectations while encapsulating a story filled with heart and adrenaline. We love his ambitious plan for the show and believe it will look like nothing else on television.”

Kirkman expressed his excitement at seeing the “Invincible” comic series find new life on TV. The series had a 15-year run in print that ended in February.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the (comic) series Cory Walker, Ryan Ottley and I did together for over 15 years. To know our characters will live on in multiple iterations in other media is almost too exciting to bear. What Amazon is allowing us to do in animated form is nothing short of ground-breaking, and I can’t wait for our rabid fan base to experience it,” he said.

The TV series will be produced by Kirkman’s Skybound banner. Simon Racioppa (“Teen Titans”) is on board as showrunner. Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert, and Catherine Winder are executive producers.

There’s no word yet on a premiere date for “Invincible” but Amazon has the series pegged for a global launch in more than 200 territories.