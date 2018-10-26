You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Robert De Niro on Mail Bomb Scare: Votes Are ‘More Powerful Than Bombs’

Robert De Niro
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

A day after an explosive device was sent to his New York City offices, Robert De Niro is urging people to exercise their right to vote.

De Niro thanked law enforcement officials for handling the suspicious package that was sent to the offices of his Tribeca Enterprises in Lower Manhattan early Thursday morning. The package was removed and is now part of a growing investigation into the spate of mail bombs sent this week to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump.

De Niro made headlines in June when he yelled “F— Trump” on CBS’ live telecast of the Tony Awards.

“I thank God no one’s been hurt, and I thank the brave and resourceful security and law enforcement people for protecting us,” De Niro said. “There’s something more powerful than bombs, and that’s your vote. People MUST vote!”

On Friday, law enforcement intercepted a package similar to those found earlier this week that was addressed to Sen. Cory Booker. The package was found at a Florida mail facility, the Los Angeles Times reported.

More to come

 

    A day after an explosive device was sent to his New York City offices, Robert De Niro is urging people to exercise their right to vote. De Niro thanked law enforcement officials for handling the suspicious package that was sent to the offices of his Tribeca Enterprises in Lower Manhattan early Thursday morning. The package […]

