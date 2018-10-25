You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

More Suspicious Packages Sent to Robert De Niro, Joe Biden

Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Robert De Niro
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Police in New York City removed a suspicious package sent to a building owned by actor Robert De Niro early Thursday.

The package was sent to a Greenwich Street address in the Tribeca area owned by the actor, adding to the pattern of explosive devices discovered Wednesday at CNN and others sent to the homes of prominent Democrats including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and CNN.

Police removed the package sent to De Niro before sunrise, according to local media reports.

De Niro has been a prominent critic of President Donald Trump. The actor made headlines by yelling “F— Trump” in June during the live Tony Awards telecast.

CBS News reported early Thursday that an explosive device was also sent to former Vice President Joe Biden.

The flurry of mail bomb activity has sparked the creation of a federal task force to hunt for the source of the packages.

“We will bring them to justice,” President Trump said Wednesday night during a rally in Wisconsin.

Trump’s relentless criticism of the news media was seen as a factor in turning CNN into a target. The suspicious package sent to CNN headquarters in New York on Wednesday was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan, another prominent Trump critic.

