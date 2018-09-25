Richard Parsons Named Interim Chairman of CBS’ Board of Directors

Richard Parsons, former head of Time Warner, has been named interim chairman of CBS’ board of directors.
Parsons was appointed to the CBS board earlier this month. He’ll be tasked with leading the board at a time of great transition for CBS following the forced resignation on Sept. 9 of longtime CEO Leslie Moonves amid sexual misconduct allegations.
More to come
