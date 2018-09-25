You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Richard Parsons Named Interim Chairman of CBS’ Board of Directors

By

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All

Richard Parsons, former head of Time Warner, has been named interim chairman of CBS’ board of directors.

Parsons was appointed to the CBS board earlier this month. He’ll be tasked with leading the board at a time of great transition for CBS following the forced resignation on Sept. 9 of longtime CEO Leslie Moonves amid sexual misconduct allegations.

More to come

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More TV

  • Adam Berkowitz

    CAA Fired Adam Berkowitz for Allegedly Groping TV Executive

    Richard Parsons, former head of Time Warner, has been named interim chairman of CBS’ board of directors. Parsons was appointed to the CBS board earlier this month. He’ll be tasked with leading the board at a time of great transition for CBS following the forced resignation on Sept. 9 of longtime CEO Leslie Moonves amid […]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs for Screens: How an 'All the Boys' Hot-Tub Scene Turned 'Lovers' Into a Hit

    Richard Parsons, former head of Time Warner, has been named interim chairman of CBS’ board of directors. Parsons was appointed to the CBS board earlier this month. He’ll be tasked with leading the board at a time of great transition for CBS following the forced resignation on Sept. 9 of longtime CEO Leslie Moonves amid […]

  • Kristen Wiig Maya Rudolph

    Fox Orders Animated Comedy Series Starring Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph

    Richard Parsons, former head of Time Warner, has been named interim chairman of CBS’ board of directors. Parsons was appointed to the CBS board earlier this month. He’ll be tasked with leading the board at a time of great transition for CBS following the forced resignation on Sept. 9 of longtime CEO Leslie Moonves amid […]

  • Bill Cosby Trial

    Bill Cosby's Career Achievement Award Rescinded by TCA

    Richard Parsons, former head of Time Warner, has been named interim chairman of CBS’ board of directors. Parsons was appointed to the CBS board earlier this month. He’ll be tasked with leading the board at a time of great transition for CBS following the forced resignation on Sept. 9 of longtime CEO Leslie Moonves amid […]

  • David Decker

    David Decker to Head Domestic TV Sales for Warner Bros.

    Richard Parsons, former head of Time Warner, has been named interim chairman of CBS’ board of directors. Parsons was appointed to the CBS board earlier this month. He’ll be tasked with leading the board at a time of great transition for CBS following the forced resignation on Sept. 9 of longtime CEO Leslie Moonves amid […]

  • Brett Kavanaugh Fox News

    Brett Kavanaugh's Fox News Interview Spoke Only to His Supporters (Column)

    Richard Parsons, former head of Time Warner, has been named interim chairman of CBS’ board of directors. Parsons was appointed to the CBS board earlier this month. He’ll be tasked with leading the board at a time of great transition for CBS following the forced resignation on Sept. 9 of longtime CEO Leslie Moonves amid […]

  • Lil Yachty arrives at the MTV

    Lil Yachty to Star in 'How High 2' for MTV (EXCLUSIVE)

    Richard Parsons, former head of Time Warner, has been named interim chairman of CBS’ board of directors. Parsons was appointed to the CBS board earlier this month. He’ll be tasked with leading the board at a time of great transition for CBS following the forced resignation on Sept. 9 of longtime CEO Leslie Moonves amid […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad