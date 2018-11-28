Republic Records Promotes Simon Katz to VP of A&R and Staff Producer

Republic Records has promoted Simon Katz to Vice President of A&R and Staff Producer, EVP Rob Stevenson announced today. Since joining the label as Senior Director of A&R and Staff Producer in 2015, Katz has signed and developed the artists Dagny, Two Feet, Mondo Cozmo, and more.

He also conceived and oversaw the construction of the 6,000-square-foot Republic Records Studios in Los Angeles, which has been used by The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, Amine and others since its 2017 opening.

A musician, songwriter and producer, Katz was also a founding member of two bands signed to Republic Records: Iglu & Hartly, who released the 2009 hit “In This City,” and Youngblood Hawke, who had a heavily synched hit with 2013’s “We Come Running.”

“As a musician and creative himself, Simon understands artists on a level foreign to most senior music executives,” Stevenson said. “Not only can he spot talent, but he can also unlock that talent in the studio. His ability to speak the language of a musician separates him from the pack and makes him an indispensable member of our A&R team.”

Republic EVP Wendy Goldstein added, “Simon’s tenacity and creativity have cemented him as an A&R innovator for the industry. He’s the rare talent who can sign and develop artists and while also helping them make their records in the studio.”

Katz said, “Coming from a career as an artist, writer, and producer to working at Republic has really completed the circle for me in terms of understanding the full picture of how to develop and break artists. Monte and Avery Lipman are inspiring, forward-thinking leaders, who have built the perfect launchpad for musicians to succeed. Rob has been an invaluable mentor to me and has taught me a great deal about real artist development. Wendy is one of the foremost A&R in the business, and I am very fortunate to work with her. I am more than excited to continue working alongside them breaking new acts for a long time to come.”