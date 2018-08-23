Republic Records Promotes Donna Gryn to Senior VP of Marketing

Republic Records has promoted Donna Gryn to Senior Vice President of Marketing, the company’s EVP and general manager Jim Roppo announced today. She will remain based in the company’s New York headquarters.

Gryn, who has been with the company for six years, has worked extensively with artists including Ariana Grande, Hailee Steinfeld and Julia Michaels; she is also leading the marketing campaign for the Rod Stewart’s forthcoming album “Blood Red Roses.”

“Donna is the consummate leader,” Roppo said. “Her vision, foresight, and tenacity have galvanized the careers of countless artists. She consistently positions our acts ahead of the zeitgeist and at the forefront of an ever-evolving marketplace by way of inventive strategy and inimitable insight. It’s an honor to laud and celebrate her work with this promotion.”

“I’m lucky to work with such a smart, loyal, and brilliant team led by Jim and Monte and Avery Lipman,” Gryn said. “They encourage open dialogue and innovative ideation. That environment enables us to constantly strive for more together as a family.”

Gryn joined the Republic in 2012 as senior director of marketing and was promoted to vice president in 2016.

Previously, she held executive positions at Polo Grounds Music, Virgin Records and Star Trak Entertainment in addition to consulting for Epic Records. She is also an active participant in Universal Music Women’s Network.