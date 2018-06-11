Republic Records Names Amina Diop Senior VP of A&R

Republic Records has named Amina Diop senior vice president of A&R, the company’s Rob Stevenson and Wendy Goldstein announced today.

Diop will be based in Atlanta and will spearhead the discovery and development of new artists across multiple genres. “Her addition increases the label’s visibility within a veritable music mecca, placing official roots in the South for the very first time in its history,” the announcement says.

Founder and head of the management company The Diop Agency, Diop represents Gucci Mane, Peewee Longway, Tommie Lee, Bandhunta Izzy, Blackway and others; she also managed Young Thug for five years. From 2005 until 2017, she ran Melanzh Enterprises whose clientele encompassed various models and on-camera talent as well as artists. She began her career as an intern at Arista Records Subsidiary, Spere Records in 2002.

“Amina has been integral to hip-hop’s 21st century takeover,” Stevenson said. “Her experience for identifying, developing, and fostering artists from the street to global recognition is an immeasurable asset to our team. She maintains an unbreakable connection to the underground where superstars continually thrive and rise.”

Goldstein added, “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Amina on many projects over the years. She represents the heart of the culture through and through. I’m confident that she’ll contribute a fresh energy and invaluable perspective to Republic as we uncover the next generation of game-changers together.”

Diop said, “Republic is the definitive record label. It encompasses all genres of music, and the amazing staff gives one-thousand percent to every single project. I’m excited to bring some of the studio culture to the mainstream. I hope to merge those two ideals by developing artists from the beginning with the best company in the business. At the same time, I hope to carve out a foothold for the label in the city of Atlanta where I reside.”