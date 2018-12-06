Republic Records Ups Kevin Lipson to Executive VP of Commerce, Streaming & Digital Strategy

Republic Records has promoted Kevin Lipson to executive VP of commerce, streaming, and digital strategy, label EVP/General Manager Jim Roppo announced on Thursday.

Previously, Lipson was the company’s SVP of Commerce, a role he held since 2014. He is a 22-year veteran of Universal Music Group, having held senior level management positions at the company’s labels Island, Def Jam, UMe and UMG’s commercial partnership division.

According to the announcement, Lipson has “proven instrumental to the team’s evolution and the seamless integration of streaming, digital marketing, technology, and now original content as functions of the commerce department,” helping to lead record-breaking streaming weeks from Drake, Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, the Weeknd and others, along with new artists such as Metro Boomin, Greta Van Fleet, NAV and Island acts including Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato and Mike Posner.

Roppo said, “Kevin is a true leader in every sense of the word whose forward-thinking vision has been integral to the sustained success of superstars and breaking talent alike. He has redefined and expanded the role of our Commerce team, setting a new benchmark for the industry.”

“It’s an honor to continue working with Jim, Monte and Avery Lipman, and the entire team,” Lipson said. “This isn’t just a job; this is a lifestyle for everyone in the building. We’re all highly competitive, supportive of each other, and focused on achieving the same goal. The Republic leadership is constantly pushing for innovation, and it’s a call our department is excited to heed.”