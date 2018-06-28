Relativity Media Reaches Deal With Unsecured Creditors

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ryan Kavanaugh Relativity
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Relativity Media has reached an agreement with its unsecured creditors, clearing a significant obstacle to getting approval for a bankruptcy sale.

Under the agreement, the creditors and their attorneys will receive up to $3.1 million. That is better than nothing, which is what they were expected to get when the bankruptcy case was initially filed in May. The creditors include law firms, guilds, and several former Relativity employees.

Attorneys announced the agreement Thursday in bankruptcy court in the Southern District of New York. The deal must still be approved by the judge.

Relativity declared bankruptcy for the second time in three years on May 3, and announced a proposed sale to its largest secured creditor, UltraV Holdings. UltraV has bid $40 million worth of its debt to take control of the moribund studio. At the time of the filing, Relativity also listed approximately $70 million in unsecured debt to 50 creditors.

Under the agreement announced Tuesday, the unsecured creditors will get $400,000 from UltraV. Their attorneys and other professionals will be paid $700,000. Relativity is also fighting with Netflix, with the streaming giant alleging that Relativity has breached their agreement. Under the settlement, the creditors will get $1 million out of any settlement with Netflix. After another $1 million goes to UltraV, the creditors will get an additional sum between $250,000 and $1 million.

Under the deal, the creditors are free to pursue Relativity founder Ryan Kavanaugh for additional recovery. The U.S. trustee’s office has raised concerns about $2.6 million that Kavanaugh received from the company in 2016, while the company still owed fees from its first bankruptcy. The U.S. trustee’s office is listed as an unsecured creditor on the second bankruptcy, in the amount of $1.3 million.

A hearing on the sale to UltraV is set for July 24.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Biz

  • Roseanne Cash, Hilary Rosen and Debra

    Who Will Take Over for Neil Portnow at the Recording Academy? Here Are Five Suggestions

    Relativity Media has reached an agreement with its unsecured creditors, clearing a significant obstacle to getting approval for a bankruptcy sale. Under the agreement, the creditors and their attorneys will receive up to $3.1 million. That is better than nothing, which is what they were expected to get when the bankruptcy case was initially filed […]

  • Ryan Kavanaugh Relativity

    Relativity Media Reaches Deal With Unsecured Creditors

    Relativity Media has reached an agreement with its unsecured creditors, clearing a significant obstacle to getting approval for a bankruptcy sale. Under the agreement, the creditors and their attorneys will receive up to $3.1 million. That is better than nothing, which is what they were expected to get when the bankruptcy case was initially filed […]

  • In this frame from video, people

    At Least Five Dead in Annapolis Newspaper Shooting

    Relativity Media has reached an agreement with its unsecured creditors, clearing a significant obstacle to getting approval for a bankruptcy sale. Under the agreement, the creditors and their attorneys will receive up to $3.1 million. That is better than nothing, which is what they were expected to get when the bankruptcy case was initially filed […]

  • Mark Burnett

    Mark Burnett Extends Contract as MGM TV Chief Through 2022

    Relativity Media has reached an agreement with its unsecured creditors, clearing a significant obstacle to getting approval for a bankruptcy sale. Under the agreement, the creditors and their attorneys will receive up to $3.1 million. That is better than nothing, which is what they were expected to get when the bankruptcy case was initially filed […]

  • US Capitol

    Senate Judiciary Committee Unanimously Passes Music Modernization Act

    Relativity Media has reached an agreement with its unsecured creditors, clearing a significant obstacle to getting approval for a bankruptcy sale. Under the agreement, the creditors and their attorneys will receive up to $3.1 million. That is better than nothing, which is what they were expected to get when the bankruptcy case was initially filed […]

  • Russell Simmons, L.A. Reid Accusers Speak

    Russell Simmons, L.A. Reid, James Levine Accusers Speak About Aftermath of #MeToo

    Relativity Media has reached an agreement with its unsecured creditors, clearing a significant obstacle to getting approval for a bankruptcy sale. Under the agreement, the creditors and their attorneys will receive up to $3.1 million. That is better than nothing, which is what they were expected to get when the bankruptcy case was initially filed […]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs For Screens: Fiat Chrysler CMO Explains How Music Turbocharges Their Ad Campaigns

    Relativity Media has reached an agreement with its unsecured creditors, clearing a significant obstacle to getting approval for a bankruptcy sale. Under the agreement, the creditors and their attorneys will receive up to $3.1 million. That is better than nothing, which is what they were expected to get when the bankruptcy case was initially filed […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad