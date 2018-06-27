Redbox Clinches Warner Bros. Deal for Same-Day DVD Kiosk Rentals

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
READY PLAYER ONE
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Redbox and Warner Bros. have reached a new agreement that will make all of the studio’s new release DVD and Blu-ray Disc titles available to rent at Redbox’s kiosks the same day as their retail on-sale dates.

Upcoming new releases from Warner Bros. coming to Redbox’s U.S. network of 41,500 rental kiosks include Dwayne Johnson-starrer “Rampage” (July 17) and Steven Spielberg’s VR sci-fi thriller “Ready Player One” (July 24).

Previously, Warner Bros.’s agreement with Redbox allowed for rentals seven days after home-video release. Under the new pact, Redbox also will have same-day access to new releases and catalog titles for Redbox On Demand, its online digital transactional service.

Redbox now has agreements for day-and-date DVD rentals with Warner Bros., Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Pictures and Lionsgate. Its deal with 20th Century Fox allows Redbox to rent DVDs seven days after home-video release dates.

The only major studio Redbox doesn’t have a direct deal with is Disney — which has sued Redbox to stop it from selling digital codes extracted from Disney’s DVD combo packs to allow downloading or streaming of Mouse House movies. Redbox hasn’t had an agreement with Disney since 2012.

“We’re thrilled to announce this day-and-date agreement with Warner Bros. that provides the consistently strong slate of Warner Bros. titles to consumers at their earliest physical retail sell-through availability,” Redbox CEO Galen Smith said in announcing the deal.

Redbox offers movies and video games for rental and purchase, starting at $1.75 per night for a DVD rental and $2 for Blu-ray rentals.

Pictured above: Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Ready Player One”

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Computer Chess Movie

    Variety Honors Artisans at 2018 Karlovy Vary Film Fest

    Redbox and Warner Bros. have reached a new agreement that will make all of the studio’s new release DVD and Blu-ray Disc titles available to rent at Redbox’s kiosks the same day as their retail on-sale dates. Upcoming new releases from Warner Bros. coming to Redbox’s U.S. network of 41,500 rental kiosks include Dwayne Johnson-starrer […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Milos Forman's Filmmaker Pal Recalls Their Dramatic Czech Escape

    Redbox and Warner Bros. have reached a new agreement that will make all of the studio’s new release DVD and Blu-ray Disc titles available to rent at Redbox’s kiosks the same day as their retail on-sale dates. Upcoming new releases from Warner Bros. coming to Redbox’s U.S. network of 41,500 rental kiosks include Dwayne Johnson-starrer […]

  • READY PLAYER ONE

    Redbox Clinches Warner Bros. Deal for Same-Day DVD Kiosk Rentals

    Redbox and Warner Bros. have reached a new agreement that will make all of the studio’s new release DVD and Blu-ray Disc titles available to rent at Redbox’s kiosks the same day as their retail on-sale dates. Upcoming new releases from Warner Bros. coming to Redbox’s U.S. network of 41,500 rental kiosks include Dwayne Johnson-starrer […]

  • Kid Thing Movie

    Karlovy Vary Fest Salutes Richard Linklater's Legacy With Texas Showcase

    Redbox and Warner Bros. have reached a new agreement that will make all of the studio’s new release DVD and Blu-ray Disc titles available to rent at Redbox’s kiosks the same day as their retail on-sale dates. Upcoming new releases from Warner Bros. coming to Redbox’s U.S. network of 41,500 rental kiosks include Dwayne Johnson-starrer […]

  • Benicio Del Toro Isabela Moner Josh

    Benicio Del Toro Wants More 'Sicario' and 'Star Wars' Movies

    Redbox and Warner Bros. have reached a new agreement that will make all of the studio’s new release DVD and Blu-ray Disc titles available to rent at Redbox’s kiosks the same day as their retail on-sale dates. Upcoming new releases from Warner Bros. coming to Redbox’s U.S. network of 41,500 rental kiosks include Dwayne Johnson-starrer […]

  • Winter Flies Czech Movie

    Czech Films Power Karlovy Vary Premiere Slate

    Redbox and Warner Bros. have reached a new agreement that will make all of the studio’s new release DVD and Blu-ray Disc titles available to rent at Redbox’s kiosks the same day as their retail on-sale dates. Upcoming new releases from Warner Bros. coming to Redbox’s U.S. network of 41,500 rental kiosks include Dwayne Johnson-starrer […]

  • KARLOVY VARY Film Festival

    Karlovy Vary Leaders Tout Fest's Strong Femme Showing in #MeToo Era

    Redbox and Warner Bros. have reached a new agreement that will make all of the studio’s new release DVD and Blu-ray Disc titles available to rent at Redbox’s kiosks the same day as their retail on-sale dates. Upcoming new releases from Warner Bros. coming to Redbox’s U.S. network of 41,500 rental kiosks include Dwayne Johnson-starrer […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad