Judge Blocks Redbox From Selling Disney Download Codes

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Redbox Kiosk
CREDIT: Courtesy of Redbox

A federal judge on Thursday issued an injunction to block Redbox from selling digital download codes of Disney films.

The ruling was a win for Disney, which has been trying to block the kiosk rental company from selling the codes since December. Redbox began selling the codes last fall at a considerable discount compared to prices on Amazon or iTunes. The company obtained the codes by buying DVD combo packs, which include DVD and Blu-ray discs as well as download codes, and then splitting them up and selling them separately.

Disney argued that Redbox was engaging in copyright infringement by encouraging its customers to make an unauthorized copy of its films. Redbox countered that Disney lost control of the digital copy of the film once it sold the combo pack, and Redbox was free to re-sell it, just as it does with the physical discs.

Disney’s first attempt to shut down the service failed in February. Judge Dean Pregerson ruled that the warning on the combo packs, indicating that “codes are not for sale or transfer,” was not explicit enough to prohibit Redbox from reselling the codes. Disney then rewrote the language for the release of “Black Panther.” The new language is much more detailed, and asserts that Disney owns the digital copy and licenses it only to the buyer of the combo pack. Disney then filed a second request for an injunction.

Related

Pregerson ruled Thursday that the new language is sufficient, and granted the injunction.

“Because Redbox did not obtain an ownership right to any digital content when it purchased Combo Packs, Disney has adequately shown that it is likely to succeed on its claim that Redbox encouraged Redbox customers to infringe Disney’s copyrights by redeeming Codes in violation of the license terms set forth on the redemption sites,” Pregerson wrote.

The injunction applies to any combo packs that use the language on the “Black Panther” DVDs.

Redbox has argued that Disney’s lawsuit is an attempt to shut down a low-cost competitor, and has sued over Disney’s efforts to prevent Redbox from buying DVD packs. In April, Redbox alleged that one of its employees had been threatened with jail time for trying to buy “Coco” DVDs at a big-box retailer.

Popular on Variety

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

More Biz

  • Redbox Kiosk

    Judge Blocks Redbox From Selling Disney Download Codes

    A federal judge on Thursday issued an injunction to block Redbox from selling digital download codes of Disney films. The ruling was a win for Disney, which has been trying to block the kiosk rental company from selling the codes since December. Redbox began selling the codes last fall at a considerable discount compared to […]

  • Jennifer Lawrence Nude Photos

    Jennifer Lawrence Nude Photo Hacker Sentenced to Prison

    A federal judge on Thursday issued an injunction to block Redbox from selling digital download codes of Disney films. The ruling was a win for Disney, which has been trying to block the kiosk rental company from selling the codes since December. Redbox began selling the codes last fall at a considerable discount compared to […]

  • Alyssa Milano

    Alyssa Milano to Receive GLAAD's Inaugural Ariadne Getty Ally Award

    A federal judge on Thursday issued an injunction to block Redbox from selling digital download codes of Disney films. The ruling was a win for Disney, which has been trying to block the kiosk rental company from selling the codes since December. Redbox began selling the codes last fall at a considerable discount compared to […]

  • Phil Wiser, CBS Chief Technology OfficerPhoto:

    CBS Corp. Names Hearst, Sony Alum Philip Wiser as Chief Technology Officer

    A federal judge on Thursday issued an injunction to block Redbox from selling digital download codes of Disney films. The ruling was a win for Disney, which has been trying to block the kiosk rental company from selling the codes since December. Redbox began selling the codes last fall at a considerable discount compared to […]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs for Screens: Watch Elton John and Boogie Host a Rap Battle in New Snickers Ad

    A federal judge on Thursday issued an injunction to block Redbox from selling digital download codes of Disney films. The ruling was a win for Disney, which has been trying to block the kiosk rental company from selling the codes since December. Redbox began selling the codes last fall at a considerable discount compared to […]

  • Johnny Depp

    Global Road Fallout: Bank Sues Over Failure to Release 'City of Lies'

    A federal judge on Thursday issued an injunction to block Redbox from selling digital download codes of Disney films. The ruling was a win for Disney, which has been trying to block the kiosk rental company from selling the codes since December. Redbox began selling the codes last fall at a considerable discount compared to […]

  • Disney Figures to Save Millions on

    Disney Could Save Millions on Wages by Giving Back Hotel Subsidy

    A federal judge on Thursday issued an injunction to block Redbox from selling digital download codes of Disney films. The ruling was a win for Disney, which has been trying to block the kiosk rental company from selling the codes since December. Redbox began selling the codes last fall at a considerable discount compared to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad