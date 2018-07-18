Red Bull Music Festival Berlin Announces 2018 Lineup

Over five weeks in September and October, Red Bull Music Festival will bring a characteristically wide and wild mixture of concerts, club nights and public talks to Berlin: Highlights include world premieres from Oneohtrix Point Never, Jlin, Sevdaliza and Robot Koch; talks with Janelle Monae and Pusha T; and performances from Tony Allen, Nina Kraviz, Dixon and many more.

The festival takes place concurrently with but distinct from the 20th anniversary edition of Red Bull Music Academy. According to the announcement, 61 music-makers selected from around the world will come together at the Funkhaus, a historic recording complex In East Berlin, where they’ll collaborate in custom-built studios and attend lectures with artists that have shaped the contemporary musical landscape. (For more on those 61 artists, visit http://win.gs/classof18.)

Specifically, electronic music artists Oneohtrix Point Never and Jlin will create works for the world premiere of the Symphonic Sound System, a new 4D spatial sound system in partnership with MONOM. Also premiering during the festival is Dutch-Iranian artist Sevdaliza’s “The Great Hope Design” in collaboration with German choreographer Rauf Yasit (a.k.a. RubberLegz) on “an alternative, heart-led reality,” using Berlin’s storied Volksbühne theater as a laboratory.

The festival also brings two Red Bull Music signature events to Berlin for the first time: Culture Clash, an earth-shaking take on Jamaican soundsystem clashes featuring diverse local crews from different genres and backgrounds, and Diggin’ in the Carts, presenting live performances including Kode9 and Kōji Morimoto inspired by cult Japanese video game soundtracks.

In addition to the festival events, original editorial will be created on wide-ranging topics in a variety of storytelling formats throughout September and October on redbullmusicacademy.com/berlin and daily.redbullmusicacademy.com as well as on social channels. Broadcasting live from a custom-built studio at the Funkhaus, Red Bull Radio (​www.redbullradio.com​) will also feature five weeks of Berlin-focused programming, including event livestreams, daily specials featuring the 2018 Academy participants, and more.

For details of all events, see below or visit redbullmusicacademy.com/berlin.

RED BULL MUSIC FESTIVAL BERLIN

September 08: ​ An Afro-Rhythmic Affair

Mr. Eazi, Titica, Moonchild Sanelly, Freak de l’Afrique (DJ Nomi, Mista Wallizz, Rina V, DJ Chadna, Young Gambinos, KidPre), Sichangi, Special Guest @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

A celebration of Afrobeats, Afro-pop and the musical pulse of the diaspora.

September 10: A/V//AMB

Anna vs June, Atariame, Camille Mandoki, Carga Aérea, FAKETHIAS, Maqueta, ramsha, robogeisha, Yakamoto Kotzuga @ ACUD MACHT NEU

An evening of ambient, experimental and audiovisual explorations featuring Academy participants.

September 12: Polyphonic Popcorn

Benjamin Sallum, dismaze, IARAHEI, Nistra, Svetla V @ Sameheads

An eclectic club night featuring an international roster of Academy participants.

September 13: From Within…

Marko Nikodijevic & Robert Henke with EIC @ Konzertsaal der UdK Berlin

The German premiere of Marko Nikodijevic and Robert Henke’s electronic composition for light and sound with Ensemble intercontemporain.

September 14: A Conversation with Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe @ Ehemaliges Stummfilmkino Delphi

A public lecture with the Wondaland label head and R&B futurist.

September 14: S3kt0r UFO – 30 Jahre Techno

Acid Maria, Cassegrain (LIVE), DJ Hell, DJ Rush, Electric Indigo, Gudrun Gut, Jennifer Cardini, Lakuti, Mathew Jonson (LIVE), Mijk van Dijk (LIVE), Milan W (LIVE), Miss Kittin, Mor Elian, Nene H (LIVE), Nina Kraviz, Radio Slave, Steffi, Tanith, Thomas Fehlmann (LIVE), UR presents Depth Charge (LIVE), Victor, Westbam & more @ Shedhalle, Funkhaus

Celebrating three decades of techno in Berlin with a roster of some of the genre’s biggest names.

September 16: Symphonic Sound System: Jlin

Jlin @ Saal 1, Funkhaus

A series of bespoke shows by electronic music iconoclasts on 4DSOUND’s giant spatial system.

September 19: For the Love of Kotti

Akiko Haruna, Bear (LIVE), BRUX (LIVE), Chino (LIVE), Cornelius SA, Jacob Stoy, Jeannel (LIVE), Katarzia (LIVE), lullahush (LIVE), Marco Passarani, Mulherin (LIVE), Nick Léon, Pearson Sound, Soul of Hex, vōx (LIVE) @ Monarch, Fahimi, Paloma Bar

One night traversing sounds from around the world at three iconic venues.

September 20: Symphonic Sound System: MYRIAD by Oneohtrix Point Never

Oneohtrix Point Never @ Saal 1, Funkhaus

A series of bespoke shows by electronic music iconoclasts on 4DSOUND’s giant spatial system.

September 21: No Room 4 Shade

Anz, Debonair, Derre Tida, Doc Sleep, Luz, Manara, No Shade Allstars, Peach, Regret (LIVE), Tayhana, Whodat, Yubaba Juicy Ninja & more @ Griessmühle

Local collectives Room 4 Resistance and No Shade take over Griessmühle.

September 26: Open Funkhaus

Tatsuya Takahashi, Maximilian Rest & Christoph Hohnerlein, Johann König & Haiyti, KitschKrieg, Marco Passarani, Steffi & Benjamin Damage, Matias Aguayo @ Funkhaus

Explore the inner workings of the Red Bull Music Academy at the historic Funkhaus.

September 26: Tony Allen and Jeff Mills

Tony Allen and Jeff Mills @ Saal 1, Funkhaus

The Afrobeat percussion master and Detroit techno legend join forces.

September 28: Sevdaliza’s The Great Hope Design

Sevdaliza @ Volksbühne

The premiere of an experimental new show crafted by avant-pop producer and singer Sevdaliza.

September 29: Bass Union

D Double E (LIVE), Gaika (LIVE), Impey, Ingrate, Mana, Nadia Rose (LIVE), Nídia, Oli XL, Perera Elsewhere, Sick Girls, Tash LC, Teki Latex, Tropical Interface, Uffalo Steez & more @ Anomalie

Innovators of bass music from all over Europe come together for an unforgettable night celebrating the sub-loving sound.

October 01: Spectral Science

Abudei, Astro Children, Kate NV, Mira Aasma, OG LULLABIES, Sneaks @ Monarch

An intimate live show with synth futurist and RBMA alumna Kate NV and Academy participants.

October 02: Dixon

Dixon, Ylia, Artsaves, chawood, VTSS (LIVE) @ Ballhaus Rixdorf

Berlin house icon Dixon plays alongside an international roster of Academy participants.

October 04: Culture Clash

@ Velodrom, UFO

4 Stages, 4 Sounds, 1 Winner.

October 05: Disco/Darker with Marie Davidson

Marie Davidson (LIVE), Perel (HYBRID), Solid Blake, Eva Geist, Front de Cadeaux @ Prince Charles

Exploring synth-led techno and pop arpeggiations in the heart of Kreuzberg.

October 06: Diggin’ in the Carts

Kode9 x Kōji Morimoto (LIVE), Dj Heroin (LIVE), metabora, similarobjects (LIVE), Visuals by Konx-Om-Pax @ Musikbrauerei

Live performances inspired by cult Japanese video game soundtracks and Red Bull Music Academy’s celebrated series.

October 08: Robot Koch x Mickael Le Goff – Sphere

Robot Koch x Mickael Le Goff @ Zeiss-Großplanetarium

The world premiere of an audiovisual show designed for planetariums.

October 09: Sturm & Klang: Drone Activity in Progress

BRÖTZMANN/LEIGH/SABU, Hugo Esquinca, Mess_Montage, MORPSIS, NPVR, Rabih Beaini & Sofia Jernberg & Balázs Pándi, Rachel Lyn, Sun Worship @ Tresor Club/Globus

Celebrating the most intense music in the world pulled from a variety of eras, genres and performance styles.

October 10: A Conversation with Pusha T

Pusha T @ KÖNIG GALERIE

The influential rapper and G.O.O.D music boss tells his story.

October 12: Corrupt Calisthenics

Ronaldo, Naru, Tomasa del Real, Toxe, Babylon Music, Ziúr b2b Air Max ’97, Oklou, Bauernfeind, DJ Bangkok, Disfig, Rui Ho, DJ Gigola, Aziesch, Wasted Fates @ SEZ

Join us for a mystical post-internet takeover of SEZ for our closing night, presented together with Live From Earth.