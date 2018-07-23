Recording Academy Premieres New Tone in ‘We Are Music’ Campaign, Featuring Swizz Beatz, H.E.R., More (Watch)

Variety Staff

After a challenging first half of 2018, the Recording Academy has premiered a new tone in a campaign entitled “We Are Music,” which was directed by Danny Clinch and features Swizz Beatz, H.E.R., Chad Hugo, Ann Mincieli and Rickey Minor and was serviced to members Monday morning. The tone is looser and less formal than the organization’s recent messaging — and perhaps most strikingly, especially in light of the recent criticism the Academy has weathered over a lack of diversity, no white males appear in the video.

The message accompanying the video reads as follows:

Greetings,

It’s important for us to celebrate the people who create music every day, the people who are the lifeblood of the Recording Academy.

That’s why we developed the first-ever Recording Academy campaign to shine a light on the professional performers, songwriters, producers, and engineers who make up our community.

Directed by renowned photographer/videographer Danny Clinch, We Are Music features Recording Academy members H.E.R., Chad Hugo, Ann Mincieli, Rickey Minor, and Swizz Beatz, and illustrates the interwoven artistic process of making music, from the first few chords to the mixing process and everything in between.

We’re excited to share this video to launch the campaign. After all, this is a celebration of you, the creative community, so we want you to see it first. Over the coming weeks, you’ll see additional pieces across print, digital, and social media.

We know that music is more than a passion for you. You work hard to hone, master, and share your craft. We Are Music honors that craftsmanship. We hope it makes you proud to be a member of the Recording Academy and the broader music community.

Thank you,

Recording Academy

