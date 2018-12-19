×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rebecca Davis Joins Variety as China Bureau Chief

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rebecca Davis Variety China

Variety has hired Rebecca Davis as its new China bureau chief, part of the organization’s expansion of its international coverage.

Davis will cover a land that boasts the world’s second-largest movie market and a burgeoning television industry and that has developed extensive ties with Hollywood in recent years. Formerly a reporter with Agence France-Presse, Davis is based in Beijing, and has long had a professional interest in and personal fascination with the Chinese entertainment scene.

She joins Variety’s growing team of international writers and will report to international editor Henry Chu.

“China is an immensely important part of any conversation today about global entertainment, and I’m thrilled that Rebecca has come on board,” Chu said. “Her reporting skills and knowledge of China after living there now for several years give her a special perspective on the entertainment industry and will be a major asset to our coverage.”

At Agence France-Presse, Davis covered breaking news on topics ranging from politics to natural disasters, such as earthquakes and landslides in Sichuan, and has written features on culture and lifestyle, including the dashed Oscar hopes of a Chinese documentary about an activist fighting on behalf of sexually abused children. A fluent Mandarin speaker, she has also worked in the Beijing offices of The New York Times and Le Monde.

Variety’s new China bureau is a testament to how important understanding this country and its market has become for the entertainment industry at large,” Davis said. “As a longtime China watcher and film buff, I feel very lucky to have the privilege of covering one of the world’s fastest-growing entertainment sectors for the leading publication in the field.”

Davis graduated from Columbia University’s Barnard College with a degree in comparative literature. Besides Mandarin Chinese, she also speaks French and Spanish.

Popular on Variety

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

More Biz

  • Rebecca Davis Variety China

    Rebecca Davis Joins Variety as China Bureau Chief

    Variety has hired Rebecca Davis as its new China bureau chief, part of the organization’s expansion of its international coverage. Davis will cover a land that boasts the world’s second-largest movie market and a burgeoning television industry and that has developed extensive ties with Hollywood in recent years. Formerly a reporter with Agence France-Presse, Davis is [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein, with his attorney Benjamin

    N.Y. Attorneys Doubt That Weinstein Case Will Be Dismissed

    The case against Harvey Weinstein is headed for a moment of truth on Thursday, as the disgraced producer’s attorney is set to urge a Manhattan judge to dismiss five charges of rape and sexual assault. Weinstein’s lead attorney, Ben Brafman, has been hammering away at the case in 234 pages of legal filings submitted over [...]

  • Spotify Says It Was Unaware of

    Spotify Says It Was Unaware of Personal User Data Shared by Facebook

    UPDATED: Spotify was one of many technology companies to which Facebook granted vast access to users’ personal data — far more than it had previously disclosed, according to a New York Times report published Tuesday night. Facebook “effectively exempted those business partners from its usual privacy rules,” the report says, citing internal records and interviews. [...]

  • The Best Gifts For Book Worms:

    Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Gifts For Bookworms

    If you’ve got a bookworm or writer on your gifting list, you’ll want to find them something as creative and inspiring as they are. Pro tip: don’t get them a book. With any voracious reader and writer, it’s hard to guess what they’ve already read, and you don’t want to be a victim of re-gifting. To [...]

  • David Rhodes CBS News

    CBS News Faces New Challenges in Weeks Ahead

    At CBS News, President David Rhodes has a series of important decisions to make that could affect the trajectories of some of TV’s best-known news programs. As its parent company seeks to move forward from recent seismic events – the ouster of its former CEO, Leslie Moonves; a corporate probe into its workplace culture; and [...]

  • Listen: Sarah Bernhardt and the Birth

    Listen: How Sarah Bernhardt and Eleonora Duse Helped Create Modern Celebrity Culture

    They were pioneers in the business of superstardom more than a century ago. Behind the scenes, legendary actors Sarah Bernhardt and Eleonora Duse were also entrepreneurs who ran their own companies and controlled every aspect of their careers. The new biography “Playing to the Gods: Sarah Bernhardt, Eleonora Duse and the Rivalry That Changed Acting [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad