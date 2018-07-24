RCA Records U.K. Ramps Up With New Hires and Promotion

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

David Dollimore, president of RCA Records, has announced a promotion and a number of strategic appointments at the label.  Parris O’Loughlin Hoste is promoted to Senior Urban Artist Manager; Minnie Harding joins the label as Artist Influencer Marketing & Strategy; Whitney Asomani and Tasha Demi join as Marketing Managers; Sej Jheetajoins as Artist Strategy Manager; Feo Ogunfidodo joins as Audience Development Manager; Ore Olukoga joins as A&R scout; and Netanya Pilikian joins as Marketing Assistant.

“I’m delighted to have such an exciting, dynamic, creative team, who not only live and breathe music, but who bring a fresh and diverse skillset to RCA,” said Dollimore, who came to RCA late in 2016 while retaining his post as president of U.K. label Ministry of Sound. “Their raw passion and hunger for success is infectious – they will define the future of the company.”

O’Loughlin Hoste joined Sony on the internship program in 2013 and has been named Senior Urban Artist Manager. Harding joins RCA from Adidas, where she led the Global Entertainment & Influencer Marketing team, which was responsible for the brand’s activity at the 2016 Olympics as well as global activations with Giggs and Pusha T and signing long term brand ambassadors including Desiigner, Stormzy and Dua Lipa.

Asomani was a music executive at ITV, working on programmes such as “The Royal Variety Performance” and “Saturday Night Takeaway”; she also managed girl group M.O.

Demi previously worked in marketing at Polydor and as a journalist. Jheeta previously worked at Universal in Commercial Strategy and Research and Planning and is also a mixer and engineer. Ogunfidodo joins RCA from Africa’s Trace TV, where she ran socials, PR, international and influencer marketing and brand partnerships. Olukoga and Pilikian both joined the Sony internship program in 2017.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

More Music

  • New DJ Khaled Single 'No Brainer,'

    New DJ Khaled Single, 'No Brainer' — With Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo — Coming Friday

    David Dollimore, president of RCA Records, has announced a promotion and a number of strategic appointments at the label.  Parris O’Loughlin Hoste is promoted to Senior Urban Artist Manager; Minnie Harding joins the label as Artist Influencer Marketing & Strategy; Whitney Asomani and Tasha Demi join as Marketing Managers; Sej Jheetajoins as Artist Strategy Manager; Feo Ogunfidodo joins as Audience Development Manager; Ore Olukoga joins as A&R scout; […]

  • Tekashi 6ix9ine Claims Robbery Was an

    Tekashi 6ix9ine Claims Robbery Was an 'Inside Job,' Compares Situation to XXXTentacion's Death (Watch)

    David Dollimore, president of RCA Records, has announced a promotion and a number of strategic appointments at the label.  Parris O’Loughlin Hoste is promoted to Senior Urban Artist Manager; Minnie Harding joins the label as Artist Influencer Marketing & Strategy; Whitney Asomani and Tasha Demi join as Marketing Managers; Sej Jheetajoins as Artist Strategy Manager; Feo Ogunfidodo joins as Audience Development Manager; Ore Olukoga joins as A&R scout; […]

  • Smokey Robinson, David Israelite. Singer Smokey

    Music Modernization Act Stares Down Potential Snag

    David Dollimore, president of RCA Records, has announced a promotion and a number of strategic appointments at the label.  Parris O’Loughlin Hoste is promoted to Senior Urban Artist Manager; Minnie Harding joins the label as Artist Influencer Marketing & Strategy; Whitney Asomani and Tasha Demi join as Marketing Managers; Sej Jheetajoins as Artist Strategy Manager; Feo Ogunfidodo joins as Audience Development Manager; Ore Olukoga joins as A&R scout; […]

  • Jay-Z

    Made in America Festival Has a ‘Bright Future in Philadelphia,’ Says COO of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation (EXCLUSIVE)

    David Dollimore, president of RCA Records, has announced a promotion and a number of strategic appointments at the label.  Parris O’Loughlin Hoste is promoted to Senior Urban Artist Manager; Minnie Harding joins the label as Artist Influencer Marketing & Strategy; Whitney Asomani and Tasha Demi join as Marketing Managers; Sej Jheetajoins as Artist Strategy Manager; Feo Ogunfidodo joins as Audience Development Manager; Ore Olukoga joins as A&R scout; […]

  • Ted Sarandos House

    Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Sells to Robbie Williams, Buys From Ellen DeGeneres

    David Dollimore, president of RCA Records, has announced a promotion and a number of strategic appointments at the label.  Parris O’Loughlin Hoste is promoted to Senior Urban Artist Manager; Minnie Harding joins the label as Artist Influencer Marketing & Strategy; Whitney Asomani and Tasha Demi join as Marketing Managers; Sej Jheetajoins as Artist Strategy Manager; Feo Ogunfidodo joins as Audience Development Manager; Ore Olukoga joins as A&R scout; […]

  • Jesse Camp Missing

    Former MTV VJ Jesse Camp Reported Missing

    David Dollimore, president of RCA Records, has announced a promotion and a number of strategic appointments at the label.  Parris O’Loughlin Hoste is promoted to Senior Urban Artist Manager; Minnie Harding joins the label as Artist Influencer Marketing & Strategy; Whitney Asomani and Tasha Demi join as Marketing Managers; Sej Jheetajoins as Artist Strategy Manager; Feo Ogunfidodo joins as Audience Development Manager; Ore Olukoga joins as A&R scout; […]

  • Bob Dylan Album, 'Live 1962-1966: Rare

    Bob Dylan Album, 'Live 1962-1966: Rare Performances,' Due This Month

    David Dollimore, president of RCA Records, has announced a promotion and a number of strategic appointments at the label.  Parris O’Loughlin Hoste is promoted to Senior Urban Artist Manager; Minnie Harding joins the label as Artist Influencer Marketing & Strategy; Whitney Asomani and Tasha Demi join as Marketing Managers; Sej Jheetajoins as Artist Strategy Manager; Feo Ogunfidodo joins as Audience Development Manager; Ore Olukoga joins as A&R scout; […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad