RCA Records U.K. Ramps Up With New Hires and Promotion

David Dollimore, president of RCA Records, has announced a promotion and a number of strategic appointments at the label. Parris O’Loughlin Hoste is promoted to Senior Urban Artist Manager; Minnie Harding joins the label as Artist Influencer Marketing & Strategy; Whitney Asomani and Tasha Demi join as Marketing Managers; Sej Jheetajoins as Artist Strategy Manager; Feo Ogunfidodo joins as Audience Development Manager; Ore Olukoga joins as A&R scout; and Netanya Pilikian joins as Marketing Assistant.

“I’m delighted to have such an exciting, dynamic, creative team, who not only live and breathe music, but who bring a fresh and diverse skillset to RCA,” said Dollimore, who came to RCA late in 2016 while retaining his post as president of U.K. label Ministry of Sound. “Their raw passion and hunger for success is infectious – they will define the future of the company.”

O’Loughlin Hoste joined Sony on the internship program in 2013 and has been named Senior Urban Artist Manager. Harding joins RCA from Adidas, where she led the Global Entertainment & Influencer Marketing team, which was responsible for the brand’s activity at the 2016 Olympics as well as global activations with Giggs and Pusha T and signing long term brand ambassadors including Desiigner, Stormzy and Dua Lipa.

Asomani was a music executive at ITV, working on programmes such as “The Royal Variety Performance” and “Saturday Night Takeaway”; she also managed girl group M.O.

Demi previously worked in marketing at Polydor and as a journalist. Jheeta previously worked at Universal in Commercial Strategy and Research and Planning and is also a mixer and engineer. Ogunfidodo joins RCA from Africa’s Trace TV, where she ran socials, PR, international and influencer marketing and brand partnerships. Olukoga and Pilikian both joined the Sony internship program in 2017.