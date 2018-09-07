RCA Records Promotes Val Pensa to Senior VP of Pop/Rock Marketing

Variety Staff

Val Pensa RCA
CREDIT: David Noles

Val Pensa has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Pop/Rock Marketing, RCA Records, the company announced today. Pensa previously held the role of Vice President of Marketing and will remain in the New York headquarters.

During her tenure as a product manager, Pensa has directed successful campaigns for artists including Britney Spears, Tinashe, Cam, Grace, Kygo, Snakehips and more. She also led the marketing campaign for Sia’s multi-platinum albums “1,000 Forms of Fear” and “This is Acting,” and recently played a key role in the launch of Backstreet Boys’ comeback single, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

In addition to her active roster, Pensa will be spearheading campaigns for Pink, Miley Cyrus, Pentatonix and Zayn.

She is a three-time Clio Award winner for her marketing campaign for Sia’s “Chandelier.”

Pensa began her career as an intern at RCA Music Group as well as a job at WKCI-FM New Haven.  After that, Pensa held an assistant position at J Records and became the sole marketing director at A&M/Octone Records where she worked with Maroon 5.  Pensa then made her way back to the RCA Records fold in the digital marketing department.

Carolyn Williams, the label’s newly promoted EVP of Marketing, comments: “Val is impressive not only due to her A+ execution but also for her limitless passion for our artists. She has enjoyed many stand out moments in her career at RCA and I’m looking forward to her next chapter.”

Pensa comments: “I am incredibly grateful to Peter Edge, John Fleckenstein, Joe Riccitelli and Carolyn Williams for this amazing opportunity.  I have been lucky enough to call RCA my home for the majority of my career and I am thrilled to continue to work in an environment that nurtures creativity, innovation and artist development.”

