Lifestyle Entrepreneur Rachel Hollis Signs With CAA

CAA has signed motivational lifestyle entrepreneur Rachel Hollis.

The agency will work with Hollis and the Hollis Company to create opportunities in podcasting, television, touring, commercial endorsements, philanthropic opportunities, and more.

She is a #1 New York Times best-selling author, television personality, motivational speaker, podcast host, and founder of the Hollis Company, which creates premium digital content for women. She currently hosts the “RISE podcast,” which features conversations with fellow business and cultural leaders, including Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush and motivational entrepreneurs Lewis Howes and Ed Mylett, and co-hosts the “Rise Together” podcast with her husband and Hollis Company CEO, Dave, who was most recently the president of theatrical distribution at Disney.

Hollis also created and tours “RISE”-branded conferences across the country, drawing crowds of women for personal development seminars, inspirational conversations, and activities.

Her popular 2018 self-help book “Girl, Wash Your Face” has spent over 33 weeks on the New York Times Best Sellers list and was part of a nine-city book tour and recently surpassed 2 million copies purchased. Her upcoming book, “Girl, Stop Apologizing,” will be published in March 2019.

Among the brands Hollis and the Hollis Company have worked with are Walmart, Disney, JCPenney, Rubbermaid, Sprint, and Keurig.