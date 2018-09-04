Quincy Jones TV Tribute Scrapped by CBS

The show had not confirmed talent in time to meet the 85th birthday theme, sources say.

Quincy Jones Apologizes
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Plans for a Grammy-related CBS special to celebrate legendary producer Quincy Jones’ 85th birthday have been scrapped, a source confirms to Variety. The news was first reported on Deadline.com.

For the past several years, the Recording Academy and its television partner CBS occasionally have taken advantage of the musical talent in town for the Grammys by filming an all-star tribute special a day or two after the awards: The Beatles, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and the Bee Gees have been recent honorees.

Jones — a veteran composer and producer who has worked with artists ranging from Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles to Miles Davis, but most famously Michael Jackson’s hot streak of “Off the Wall,” “Thriller” and “Bad” — was lined up for a similar special, with his 85th birthday as the theme. But the source confirms that CBS and the Academy pulled the plug after two talent-confirmation deadlines passed without enough superstars of sufficient caliber, and the end of 2018 loomed (which would spoil the 85th-birthday angle). The special was never officially announced by the network.

Reps for CBS declined comment; a rep for Jones did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It also remains unclear what impact a controversial interview Jones gave to New York magazine earlier this year — in which he claimed without evidence that he knew who killed John F. Kennedy; that Michael Jackson stole many of his hit songs; and that Marlon Brando had had sex with Richard Pryor, James Baldwin, and Marvin Gaye — might have had on potential stars’ participation in the special; the source said it had no impact on CBS’ decision. Jones subsequently apologized for the interview.

However, the report says, Jones may move ahead with veteran producer Don Mischer instead of longtime Grammy EP Ken Ehrlich; Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith and Eddie Murphy reportedly are among the artists who earlier committed to the special.

A Netflix documentary on Jones, directly by his daughter Rashida, is scheduled to premiere on Sept. 21.

 

