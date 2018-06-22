Quavo, Gucci Mane Share Honors, Warner/Chappell Named Top Publisher at ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards

Variety Staff

Quavo Variety Hitmakers
Gucci Mane and MigosQuavo tied for Songwriter of the Year, Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” took Top Rap Song and Warner/Chappell was named Publisher of the Year at the 31st annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards, which were held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles Thursday night.

The performing-rights organization recognized the songwriters and publishers of the most performed ASCAP songs of 2017 as well as two special ASCAP honorees: R&B group Xscape, who received the ASCAP Golden Note Award, and chart-topping rappers Migos, who accepted the ASCAP Vanguard Award.

Hitmaker Jermaine Dupri, who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last week, recalled Xscape’s early days and presented the award to original members LaTocha and Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris. The ASCAP Golden Note Award recognizes iconic songwriters, composers and artists who have reached extraordinary career milestones. Previous recipients include Dupri, Jay-Z, Usher, Lauryn Hill, A Tribe Called Quest, Alicia Keys, New Edition, Lionel Richie and othhers.

Migos — Offset, Quavo & Takeoff — were on hand to receive the ASCAP Vanguard Award for expanding hip-hop’s sonic palette. Previous recipients of the award, which is presented to multiple musical genres, include Kendrick Lamar, Beastie Boys, Diplo, Janelle Monáe,  Dua Lipa, St. Vincent, The Arcade Fire, Beck and Bjork.

Songwriter of the Year was a tie between Gucci Mane (“Black Beatles,” Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane; “Both,” Gucci Mane ft. Drake, more) and Quavo (“Bad and Boujee,” Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert; “Good Drank,” 2 Chainz x Gucci Mane x Quavo, more). Publisher of the Year went to Warner/Chappell Music.

The Top R&B/Hip-Hop Song was Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like” written by a team including ASCAP members Christopher “Brody” Brown, James Fauntleroy and Jeremy “Jerm Beats” Reeves and Ray “Ra Charm” McCullough of The Stereotypes; Top Rap Song went to “Humble.” written by Kendrick Lamar and Mike Will Made-IT; and Top Gospel Song was awarded to “You Deserve It,” written by Cortez Vaughn and JJ Hairston.

 

  • Quavo Variety Hitmakers

    Quavo, Gucci Mane Share Honors, Warner/Chappell Named Top Publisher at ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards

  • John Malone

    Liberty Media Withdraws $1.16 Billion Offer for iHeartMedia Stake

  • Joe Jackson Car Accident

    Joe Jackson Hospitalized, in Final Stages of Terminal Cancer

  • Best Albums of 2018 so Far.

    Best Music of 2018 (So Far)

  • Carpool Karaoke in London with Paul

    Paul McCartney Joins James Corden for Carpool Karaoke (Watch)

  • Bad Wolves

    How the Cranberries' 'Zombie' Got a Second Life Thanks to Hard Rock Band Bad Wolves

  • Rapper Jim Jones Arrested for Gun

    Rapper Jim Jones Arrested for Gun and Drug Possession

