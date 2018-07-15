Pussy Riot Claims Responsibility for People Running Onto Field During World Cup

EXCLUSIVE: AR for US, UK and GermanyMandatory Credit: Photo by Griffin Lipson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock (9671363ap)Nadya Tolokonnikova, Marina AbramovicExclusive - TimesTalks with Pussy Riot + Marina Abramovic, New York, USA - 14 May 2018
Pussy Riot, the Russian punk protest organization and band, has claimed responsibility for four people running onto the field at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow during the last match of the World Cup Sunday, France v. Croatia.

In a statement posted to their Twitter account, Pussy Riot wrote that the disruption was meant to protest political prisoners, illegal arrests during protests, and more. The performance was referred to as “policeman enters the game.”

In the 52nd minute, four people simultaneously charged onto the field in old-fashioned police uniforms. Stewards quickly tackled them to the ground, but one of the protesters still managed to snag a double high-five from French player Kylian Mbappé.

“Today is 11 years since the death of the great Russian poet, Dmitriy Prigov,” the statement began. “Prigov created an image of a policeman, a carrier of the heavenly nationhood, in the russian culture.”

The statement goes on to distinguish between the “heavenly” policeman and “earthly” policeman, emphasizing how the earthly policeman takes actions that “break our world apart.”

Pussy Riot has been active since 2011, and has been particularly vocal against the administration of President Vladimir Putin, who they consider a dictator. The group staged a performance in 2012 in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior that gained them international notoriety. The collective can be frequently seen wearing bright colors, and the themes of their protests include LGBT rights and feminism.

See the full statement below.

