You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Primary Wave Names Patricia Joseph VP of Creative Synch

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Patricia Joseph

Patricia Joseph joined Primary Wave Entertainment as vice president of creative synch, the company announced this week. She will be based in New York and report to senior vice president of creative/head of synch Marty Silverstone.

“I’m very excited that Patricia has joined the Primary Wave team, Silverstone said. “Her experience and relationships in all corners of the sync community will be very valuable as Primary Wave continues to grow.”

Joseph was head of synch at Crush Music, providing creative services and strategic marketing and licensing for artists like Sia, Lorde, Green Day, Panic! At The Disco, Fall Out Boy, Train, Weezer and others. Prior to that role, she worked as a music supervisor on films and ran the synch division at Razor & Tie Records. She created the soundtrack and licensing division at TVT Records, where she worked with artists and projects including Pitbull, Lil Jon, Nine Inch Nails and others. She also produced more than 150 soundtrack albums including “Snatch,” “Traffic,” “Mortal Kombat,” “Scream,” “Big Night” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Film

  • Patricia Joseph

    Primary Wave Names Patricia Joseph VP of Creative Synch

    Patricia Joseph joined Primary Wave Entertainment as vice president of creative synch, the company announced this week. She will be based in New York and report to senior vice president of creative/head of synch Marty Silverstone. “I’m very excited that Patricia has joined the Primary Wave team, Silverstone said. “Her experience and relationships in all corners of the […]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Tom Hardy's Top 10 Films, Ranked

    Patricia Joseph joined Primary Wave Entertainment as vice president of creative synch, the company announced this week. She will be based in New York and report to senior vice president of creative/head of synch Marty Silverstone. “I’m very excited that Patricia has joined the Primary Wave team, Silverstone said. “Her experience and relationships in all corners of the […]

  • A STAR IS BORN

    ‘A Star Is Born’: How Does the Music in the Previous Films Stack Up?

    Patricia Joseph joined Primary Wave Entertainment as vice president of creative synch, the company announced this week. She will be based in New York and report to senior vice president of creative/head of synch Marty Silverstone. “I’m very excited that Patricia has joined the Primary Wave team, Silverstone said. “Her experience and relationships in all corners of the […]

  • Buffalo 8 Launching Digital Distribution Division

    Buffalo 8 to Launch Digital Distribution Division (EXCLUSIVE)

    Patricia Joseph joined Primary Wave Entertainment as vice president of creative synch, the company announced this week. She will be based in New York and report to senior vice president of creative/head of synch Marty Silverstone. “I’m very excited that Patricia has joined the Primary Wave team, Silverstone said. “Her experience and relationships in all corners of the […]

  • Joe Morton Jessica Walter and Joe

    Joe Morton, Jessica Walter, Joe Pantoliano to Be Honored at Carney Awards

    Patricia Joseph joined Primary Wave Entertainment as vice president of creative synch, the company announced this week. She will be based in New York and report to senior vice president of creative/head of synch Marty Silverstone. “I’m very excited that Patricia has joined the Primary Wave team, Silverstone said. “Her experience and relationships in all corners of the […]

  • Claire Foy'The Girl in the Spiders

    'The Girl in the Spider's Web' With Claire Foy to Premiere at Rome Film Festival

    Patricia Joseph joined Primary Wave Entertainment as vice president of creative synch, the company announced this week. She will be based in New York and report to senior vice president of creative/head of synch Marty Silverstone. “I’m very excited that Patricia has joined the Primary Wave team, Silverstone said. “Her experience and relationships in all corners of the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad