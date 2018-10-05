Primary Wave Names Patricia Joseph VP of Creative Synch

Patricia Joseph joined Primary Wave Entertainment as vice president of creative synch, the company announced this week. She will be based in New York and report to senior vice president of creative/head of synch Marty Silverstone.

“I’m very excited that Patricia has joined the Primary Wave team, Silverstone said. “Her experience and relationships in all corners of the sync community will be very valuable as Primary Wave continues to grow.”

Joseph was head of synch at Crush Music, providing creative services and strategic marketing and licensing for artists like Sia, Lorde, Green Day, Panic! At The Disco, Fall Out Boy, Train, Weezer and others. Prior to that role, she worked as a music supervisor on films and ran the synch division at Razor & Tie Records. She created the soundtrack and licensing division at TVT Records, where she worked with artists and projects including Pitbull, Lil Jon, Nine Inch Nails and others. She also produced more than 150 soundtrack albums including “Snatch,” “Traffic,” “Mortal Kombat,” “Scream,” “Big Night” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”