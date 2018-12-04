Pitbull Partners with Sound Royalties 

Rapper/entrepreneur Pitbull today announced his partnership with music-finance firm Sound Royalties and its founder Alex Heiche. The company’s stated goal is to help artists advance their careers while retaining ownership of their creative works by advancing performance royalties paid through labels, Sound Exchange, as well as songwriter royalties paid through music publishers and PROs, and music streaming royalties.

“Musicians need to know it is possible to get their music to fans without giving up ownership,” said Pitbull. “Alex and his team have developed an innovative solution that empowers artists to have more control in their careers by providing customized funding solutions without sacrificing their copyrights. I believe that long-term success is as much about the business as it is about the music, so partnering with Sound Royalties in their mission is a natural.”

Sound Royalties offers additional services to music artists, including tracking and securing a wide variety of royalty streams across the globe. Since its founding in 2014, Sound Royalties has completed projects Lil Wayne, Black Crowes’ founding member Rich Robinson, and other artists.

“Recognition from a renowned artist such as Pitbull means so much to me on both a personal and professional level,” said Heiche. “I got into this business and founded Sound Royalties with the mission of creating better funding options for musicians to enhance their career, rather than siphon away their rights. In addition to his remarkable talent, I’ve always admired Pitbull’s similar commitment to helping fellow creatives grow and succeed.”