Pitbull, Nicky Jam, Becky G to Perform at 2018 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

Variety Staff

Pitbull48th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards Dinner, Inside, New York, USA - 15 Jun 2017
CREDIT: Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

iHeartMedia announced today the lineup for the 2018 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, taking place at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, November 3. The fifth annual concert will celebrate the best in Latin music with performances by Pitbull, Nicky Jam, Steve Aoki, Farruko, Nacho and Becky G, with more artists to be annoucned. For the third year, the event will be hosted by Enrique Santos, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and on-air personality for iHeartRadio.

The 2018 Fiesta will broadcast live on iHeartMedia Spanish-Pop, Tropical, regional Mexican and Spanish Adult Hit radio stations nationwide.

“This year we have an amazing line up and some surprise collaborations that are yet to be announced,” said Enrique Santos, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer for iHeartLatino. “Come celebrate our culture through music at our fifth annual iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina.”

The iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is part of iHeartMedia’s roster of concert events including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour, iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T, the iHeartCountry Festival by AT&T and iHeartRadio ALTer Ego.

Beginning Monday, October 8, iHeartMedia will launch a three-week nationwide promotion to give Latin music fans the opportunity to win trips to Miami to experience the 2018 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina. The promotion will run on all iHeartMedia Spanish-language stations as well as on iHeartRadio and on additional radio stations in key markets across the country.

