You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pierre Brogan Joins Paradigm Talent Agency

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Television agent Pierre Brogan has joined Paradigm Talent Agency.

Brogan will focus on unscripted television, specifically to lead the representation of creators, talent and producers and to develop packaging strategies for series aimed at network, cable and OTT. Brogan will be based in Beverly Hills and report to Doug Fronk and Andy Patman, co-heads of the TV Literary department.

“Pierre brings exceptional experience, knowledge and relationships to our television team, and we look forward to working together to expand his incredible track record for finding and nurturing great talent and programming in the unscripted space,” said Fronk and Patman.

Brogan has spent the last 20 years in Los Angeles as a TV packaging agent representing and working with such clients as Eva Longoria, Adam Levine, Renegade 83, Firecracker Films, Big Coat Media, National Geographic Studios and more. He was most recently the head of New Business Development at Topspin Content. Prior to that, he was senior packaging agent for non-scripted television at CAA. He began his career at Paradigm in non-scripted television.

“I began my agenting career with Paradigm, and I’m thrilled to return and help drive their unscripted efforts,” said Brogan. “Paradigm has grown in scope and scale but always with integrity and high standards set for themselves in representing their clients. I couldn’t be happier to return to the company that gave me my start.”

More Biz

  • Cannes Lions Honor Executives From Google and Spotify

    Cannes Lions Honor Executives From Google and Spotify

    Television agent Pierre Brogan has joined Paradigm Talent Agency. Brogan will focus on unscripted television, specifically to lead the representation of creators, talent and producers and to develop packaging strategies for series aimed at network, cable and OTT. Brogan will be based in Beverly Hills and report to Doug Fronk and Andy Patman, co-heads of […]

  • Pierre Brogan Joins Paradigm Talent Agency

    Pierre Brogan Joins Paradigm Talent Agency

    Television agent Pierre Brogan has joined Paradigm Talent Agency. Brogan will focus on unscripted television, specifically to lead the representation of creators, talent and producers and to develop packaging strategies for series aimed at network, cable and OTT. Brogan will be based in Beverly Hills and report to Doug Fronk and Andy Patman, co-heads of […]

  • 10 Comics to Watch

    Variety Announces 10 Comics to Watch for 2018

    Television agent Pierre Brogan has joined Paradigm Talent Agency. Brogan will focus on unscripted television, specifically to lead the representation of creators, talent and producers and to develop packaging strategies for series aimed at network, cable and OTT. Brogan will be based in Beverly Hills and report to Doug Fronk and Andy Patman, co-heads of […]

  • Cannes Lions Bring Together Execs and Celebs From Creativity and Commerce

    Cannes Lions Bring Together Execs and Celebs From Creativity and Commerce

    Television agent Pierre Brogan has joined Paradigm Talent Agency. Brogan will focus on unscripted television, specifically to lead the representation of creators, talent and producers and to develop packaging strategies for series aimed at network, cable and OTT. Brogan will be based in Beverly Hills and report to Doug Fronk and Andy Patman, co-heads of […]

  • John Janick Interscope Geffen

    Don't Call It a Comeback: Interscope Chief John Janick Reveals Cancer Recurrence

    Television agent Pierre Brogan has joined Paradigm Talent Agency. Brogan will focus on unscripted television, specifically to lead the representation of creators, talent and producers and to develop packaging strategies for series aimed at network, cable and OTT. Brogan will be based in Beverly Hills and report to Doug Fronk and Andy Patman, co-heads of […]

  • facebook watch Studio

    Facebook Bets $1 Billion on Content, but Will It Pay Off?

    Television agent Pierre Brogan has joined Paradigm Talent Agency. Brogan will focus on unscripted television, specifically to lead the representation of creators, talent and producers and to develop packaging strategies for series aimed at network, cable and OTT. Brogan will be based in Beverly Hills and report to Doug Fronk and Andy Patman, co-heads of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad