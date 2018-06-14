Pierre Brogan Joins Paradigm Talent Agency

Television agent Pierre Brogan has joined Paradigm Talent Agency.

Brogan will focus on unscripted television, specifically to lead the representation of creators, talent and producers and to develop packaging strategies for series aimed at network, cable and OTT. Brogan will be based in Beverly Hills and report to Doug Fronk and Andy Patman, co-heads of the TV Literary department.

“Pierre brings exceptional experience, knowledge and relationships to our television team, and we look forward to working together to expand his incredible track record for finding and nurturing great talent and programming in the unscripted space,” said Fronk and Patman.

Brogan has spent the last 20 years in Los Angeles as a TV packaging agent representing and working with such clients as Eva Longoria, Adam Levine, Renegade 83, Firecracker Films, Big Coat Media, National Geographic Studios and more. He was most recently the head of New Business Development at Topspin Content. Prior to that, he was senior packaging agent for non-scripted television at CAA. He began his career at Paradigm in non-scripted television.

“I began my agenting career with Paradigm, and I’m thrilled to return and help drive their unscripted efforts,” said Brogan. “Paradigm has grown in scope and scale but always with integrity and high standards set for themselves in representing their clients. I couldn’t be happier to return to the company that gave me my start.”