Veteran Artist Manager Pete Galli Joins Red Light

Veteran artist manager Pete Galli, who discovered and worked with the Bravery, the Airborne Toxic Event and In the Valley Below, has brought his company and those acts to Red Light Management. He will be based in the company’s Culver City, Calif. office.

Galli was one of the first three managers at The MGMT Company when it started 14 years ago as an ancillary to Hits magazine. He began working with piano-pounding grunge-rocker Andrew W.K. a dozen years ago and has helped guide his career from music to the multi-media pop culture figure he has since become, with an advice column and a weekly feature on the Vice Media website as well as a frequent motivational speaker at college campuses.

A graduate of the Berklee College of Music, he also produced the 2010 feature documentary DVD, “All I Ever Wanted: The Airborne Toxic Event Live from Walt Disney Concert Hall.”

“We are excited to have Pete come to Red Light,” said Red Light Management COO Bruce Eskowitz. “He has developed a great skill set for finding talented artists very early on, and developing them and sustaining their careers in a highly creative way. He’s a perfect fit here.”