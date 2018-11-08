You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Attorney Accused of Defaming Rival in Fight to Represent Weinstein Accuser

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Paz de la Huerta
CREDIT: Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The Harvey Weinstein scandal has spawned dozens of lawsuits in state and federal court. One of the more bizarre legal subplots involves Aaron Filler, a neurosurgeon turned attorney who briefly represented actress Paz de la Huerta, one of Weinstein’s many accusers.

The highlight of Filler’s representation came on Nov. 9, 2017, when he was interviewed about the allegations on “Megyn Kelly Today.” He claimed that De la Huerta had been contacted by another attorney, who was in fact acting as a secret agent for Weinstein. Filler alleged that the attorney, Michael Rubin, was trying to get hold of De la Huerta’s therapy records on Weinstein’s behalf.

Filler was subsequently dropped by De la Huerta, who chose to be represented by attorney Carrie Goldberg. In January, Filler sued Rubin, accusing him of trying to steal his client and of trying to thwart the Manhattan D.A.’s investigation into De la Huerta’s allegations.

At the time, Rubin said that he had never met Weinstein and was not working on his behalf. He added that Filler was simply upset that he had lost the client, and he threatened to sue Filler for defamation. Rubin has now made good on the threat, filing a $2 million suit against Filler on Wednesday in New York Supreme Court.

Related

“Mr. Filler acted with knowledge of the falsity or reckless disregard for the truth in publishing these false statements to a national television audience,” the suit alleges.

According to the suit, Rubin was contacted on Nov. 4, 2017, about representing De la Huerta in a potential civil suit against Weinstein. She had retained Filler, who was advising her on the how to respond to a grand jury subpoena for her psychiatric records. According to the defamation suit, Filler wanted to quash the subpoena. Rubin told her that the D.A.’s office would not prosecute without seeing the records, and she agreed to work with Rubin to provide the records.

Rubin called Filler, telling him not to pursue the motion to quash and advising him that Rubin would handle the issue from there on. On Nov. 9, Filler went on “Megyn Kelly Today” to accuse Rubin of being Weinstein’s spy.

“All public statements I made about Rubin were true,” Filler said Wednesday, in response to Rubin’s suit.

Filler is still pursuing his allegations against Rubin in federal court. He contends that Rubin was working with Black Cube, the private intelligence firm that reportedly worked on Weinstein’s behalf.

“We do not believe there is any other explanation for his actions,” Filler told Variety. “We believe his actions severely impaired the potential for our client’s case to be advanced in the criminal prosecution of Harvey Weinstein.”

Weinstein now faces five criminal charges in New York pertaining to two women. The D.A.’s office has not brought charges related to De la Huerta’s claims, nor has she filed a civil suit.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Biz

  • Paz de la Huerta

    Attorney Accused of Defaming Rival in Fight to Represent Weinstein Accuser

    The Harvey Weinstein scandal has spawned dozens of lawsuits in state and federal court. One of the more bizarre legal subplots involves Aaron Filler, a neurosurgeon turned attorney who briefly represented actress Paz de la Huerta, one of Weinstein’s many accusers. The highlight of Filler’s representation came on Nov. 9, 2017, when he was interviewed […]

  • Emanuele D'Angelo/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

    Missy Elliott Leads 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominees

    The Harvey Weinstein scandal has spawned dozens of lawsuits in state and federal court. One of the more bizarre legal subplots involves Aaron Filler, a neurosurgeon turned attorney who briefly represented actress Paz de la Huerta, one of Weinstein’s many accusers. The highlight of Filler’s representation came on Nov. 9, 2017, when he was interviewed […]

  • Disk Network CEO Charles Ergen at

    Dish Chairman Accuses AT&T of Using HBO as an 'Economic Weapon'

    The Harvey Weinstein scandal has spawned dozens of lawsuits in state and federal court. One of the more bizarre legal subplots involves Aaron Filler, a neurosurgeon turned attorney who briefly represented actress Paz de la Huerta, one of Weinstein’s many accusers. The highlight of Filler’s representation came on Nov. 9, 2017, when he was interviewed […]

  • Box Office Film Placeholder

    Comeback Kid: Movie Theaters Rebound With a Vengeance

    The Harvey Weinstein scandal has spawned dozens of lawsuits in state and federal court. One of the more bizarre legal subplots involves Aaron Filler, a neurosurgeon turned attorney who briefly represented actress Paz de la Huerta, one of Weinstein’s many accusers. The highlight of Filler’s representation came on Nov. 9, 2017, when he was interviewed […]

  • Dish Network

    Dish Serves Up Worst-Ever Quarterly Subscriber Loss Amid Univision Blackout

    The Harvey Weinstein scandal has spawned dozens of lawsuits in state and federal court. One of the more bizarre legal subplots involves Aaron Filler, a neurosurgeon turned attorney who briefly represented actress Paz de la Huerta, one of Weinstein’s many accusers. The highlight of Filler’s representation came on Nov. 9, 2017, when he was interviewed […]

  • Variety LA Press Club Nominations 2018

    Variety Tops National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award Nominations With 44

    The Harvey Weinstein scandal has spawned dozens of lawsuits in state and federal court. One of the more bizarre legal subplots involves Aaron Filler, a neurosurgeon turned attorney who briefly represented actress Paz de la Huerta, one of Weinstein’s many accusers. The highlight of Filler’s representation came on Nov. 9, 2017, when he was interviewed […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad