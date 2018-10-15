You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Paul Allen, Co-Founder of Microsoft, Dies at 65

Pat Saperstein

Paul Allen, Jim LentzUCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Mar 2017
Paul Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates and chaired Vulcan Inc., died Monday in Seattle from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was 65.

With his sister Jody, he ran Vulcan Productions, which was involved in films including “Far From Heaven,” “Hard Candy,” “Racing Extinction” and “Girl Rising.”

Allen owned the Seattle Seahawks and the Portland Trailblazers teams. He founded Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture, previously called the Experience Music Project.

He also owned Portland’s Moda Center, Seattle’s Cinerama Theater and London’s Hospital Club, which is planning a Los Angeles branch.

His sister Jody said in a statement to CNBC, he was “a remarkable individual on every level. “While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much-loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend. Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern. For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”

Microsoft issued a statement, saying, “As co-founder of Microsoft, in his own quiet and persistent way, he created magical products, experiences and institutions, and in doing so, he changed the world.”

 

Allen was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2009 and recently tweeted that it had returned.

  Paul Allen, Co-Founder of Microsoft, Dies at 65

    Paul Allen, Co-Founder of Microsoft, Dies at 65

    HBO Names Jessica Holscott Chief Financial Officer

    Endeavor Exploring Withdrawal From $400 Million Saudi Deal

    Ari Emanuel 'Really Concerned' About Disappearance of Saudi Dissident Jamal Khashoggi

    Mixcloud and Universal Music Announce Multi-Year Licensing Deal

    Warner Bros. Records Names Eesean Bolden Senior VP of A&R

    Apple Hires Founders of Music-Analytics Startup Asaii

