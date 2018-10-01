Pat Magnarella Management Relaunches as GRNDVW

Pat Magnarella Management today announced it has relaunched as GRNDVW (pronounced “groundview”) and expanded to offer record label and publishing services through partnerships with The Orchard and Big Deal Music.

Veteran music managers Pat Magnarella and Graham Martin will serve as co-presidents of the company’s new label and publishing branches, and continue to manage artists alongside longtime colleagues Chris Georggin (pictured center above with Magnarella, left, and Martin, right) and Steve Masi.

“With the ever changing music landscape, we felt it was time to evolve,” shared Martin. “We want GRNDVW to function as a full-service music company, not just a management company. The ability offer label and publishing services allows us to work with a more diverse roster of artists, both large and small, in a variety of capacities.”

“As managers, we handle every detail of our clients’ careers, so starting GRNDVW is a natural extension of what we already do,” added Magnarella.

GRNDVW’s management roster includes: Beach Goons, Courtship, Flor, Goo Goo Dolls, Jagwar Twin, Kulick, Layne, Pepper, Quicksand, Rise Against, SWMRS, and The Story So Far. On August 24, 2018, The company’s released its first full length album, Beach Goons’ hoodratscumbag. In the coming months, GRNDVW is expected to release full length albums from Fences and No Parents.

Magnarella was recruited into management by former Prince comanager Bob Cavallo in 1990 and joined Mosaic Media Group in 1999. Since 2004, he has operated his Pat Magnarella Management company, and over the years he has worked with Weezer, The All-American Rejects, and Green Day.

Martin began his career at Rolling Stone Magazine in the ad sales department in 2000 before moving to Interscope Geffen A&M Records, where he worked in video production and then A&R. In 2004 he moved over to Velvet Hammer Music Management, where he worked with the Deftones and Alice and Chains as well as overseeing touring and merchandise business for much of company’s roster; in 2010 he was promoted to GM. Martin joined Pat Magnarella Management in 2014.