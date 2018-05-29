Paramount Animation’s Mireille Soria, Disney’s ‘Solo’ VFX Supervisor Rob Bredow to Keynote at VIEW Conference

Mireille Soria, president of Paramount Pictures Animation, and Rob Bredow, visual effects supervisor and co-producer for Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” will deliver keynote addresses at the VIEW Conference 2018 in Turin, Italy. The conference takes place from Oct. 22-26.

Animation veteran Soria was tapped to run Paramount’s animation division last year after serving as co-president of feature animation at DreamWorks Animation, shepherding such films as “Trolls” and “The Boss Baby.” Among the upcoming animated fare planned by Paramount are the third SpongeBob SquarePants movie “It’s a Wonderful Sponge” and the adaptation of the graphic novel “Monster on the Hill,” both slated for 2020, as well as the pickup from Skydance Media, “Luck,” about the ongoing battle between good and bad fortune that affects people’s lives on a daily basis.

In addition to his duties as visual effects supervisor on “Solo,” which was released on May 25, Bredow was recently named senior vice resident, executive creative director and head of Industrial Light & Magic, putting him in charge of all four of ILM’s global studios.

In addition to Soria and Bredow, other confirmed speakers so far include Pacific Data Images co-founder Glenn Entis; Ralph Eggleston, production designer, and Bill Watral, VFX supervisor for Pixar’s “Incredibles 2”; Jay Worth, VFX supervisor for HBO’s “Westworld”; and Jan-Bart Van Beek, Guerrilla Games’ studio art director.

The VIEW Conference, a key event for computer graphics, interactive and immersive storytelling, animation, visual effects, games, VR, AR and mixed reality, is open for registration. The confab features keynote addresses, talks, presentations and workshops.

The VIEW also features a short film competition.

