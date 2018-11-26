×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Paradigm Acquires Dale Morris Touring: Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion and More

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Paradigm Talent Agency and Morris Higham Management today announced an agreement to bring Dale Morris & Associates, the latter company’s in-house touring arm, to Paradigm.

As part of the deal, agents Mike Betterton and Nate Riches become part of Paradigm’s Nashville team, bringing with them country superstar and touring titan Kenny Chesney, ACM and CMA Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion, along with Brandon Lay, Ryan Griffin and Walker County. They join Paradigm’s music roster, which includes Kacey Musgraves, Ed Sheeran, Halsey, Coldplay, Janelle Monáe, Shawn Mendes, Phish, Margo Price, Tiësto, Dave Matthews Band, Imagine Dragons and many others.

In addition to the touring business, Paradigm will work in conjunction with Morris Higham Management to create opportunities for the MHM management clients.

“Dale Morris and Clint Higham’s beliefs and values perfectly align with our art and artist philosophy at Paradigm. They are unique, independent pioneers who share our unwavering focus on the artists we represent and the art they create,” said Sam Gores, Chairman & CEO of Paradigm. “Our cultures complement one another perfectly.”

“I have always believed you put the artist and the fans first,” says founder Dale Morris. “When you make that the priority, stay connected to the business and keep it your focus, you can do things people say are impossible. We’ve always gotten in the trenches, bringing the acts to the people, and we’ve built careers that last for generations.”

“In today’s world, where global reach is needed and music delivery changes daily, having the strongest team possible is critical to continue growing,” said Morris Higham co-head and CMA Manager of the Year Clint Higham. “We have always thought outside the box, taking Kenny to stadiums and building Old Dominion without a record deal. To me, this affords us a much bigger box to think outside, and that’s everything Dale Morris & Associates was built on.”

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More Biz

  • Paradigm Acquires Dale Morris Touring: Kenny

    Paradigm Acquires Dale Morris Touring: Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion and More

    Paradigm Talent Agency and Morris Higham Management today announced an agreement to bring Dale Morris & Associates, the latter company’s in-house touring arm, to Paradigm. As part of the deal, agents Mike Betterton and Nate Riches become part of Paradigm’s Nashville team, bringing with them country superstar and touring titan Kenny Chesney, ACM and CMA […]

  • Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein (L)

    Manhattan D.A. Will Not Charge Harvey Weinstein with Financial Crimes

    Paradigm Talent Agency and Morris Higham Management today announced an agreement to bring Dale Morris & Associates, the latter company’s in-house touring arm, to Paradigm. As part of the deal, agents Mike Betterton and Nate Riches become part of Paradigm’s Nashville team, bringing with them country superstar and touring titan Kenny Chesney, ACM and CMA […]

  • Ricky Jay'Leap Of Faith' opening night,

    Hollywood Mourns 'Unsurpassed Artist' Ricky Jay

    Paradigm Talent Agency and Morris Higham Management today announced an agreement to bring Dale Morris & Associates, the latter company’s in-house touring arm, to Paradigm. As part of the deal, agents Mike Betterton and Nate Riches become part of Paradigm’s Nashville team, bringing with them country superstar and touring titan Kenny Chesney, ACM and CMA […]

  • best black friday deals cyber monday

    What Analysts Are Predicting for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

    Paradigm Talent Agency and Morris Higham Management today announced an agreement to bring Dale Morris & Associates, the latter company’s in-house touring arm, to Paradigm. As part of the deal, agents Mike Betterton and Nate Riches become part of Paradigm’s Nashville team, bringing with them country superstar and touring titan Kenny Chesney, ACM and CMA […]

  • Vicky Zhao Zhao Wei

    Chinese Actress Vicki Zhao Banned From Securities Markets

    Paradigm Talent Agency and Morris Higham Management today announced an agreement to bring Dale Morris & Associates, the latter company’s in-house touring arm, to Paradigm. As part of the deal, agents Mike Betterton and Nate Riches become part of Paradigm’s Nashville team, bringing with them country superstar and touring titan Kenny Chesney, ACM and CMA […]

  • ESPN Offices

    ESPN Loses 2 Million Subscribers in Fiscal 2018

    Paradigm Talent Agency and Morris Higham Management today announced an agreement to bring Dale Morris & Associates, the latter company’s in-house touring arm, to Paradigm. As part of the deal, agents Mike Betterton and Nate Riches become part of Paradigm’s Nashville team, bringing with them country superstar and touring titan Kenny Chesney, ACM and CMA […]

  • Lyor Cohen

    European Music Societies Slam YouTube’s ‘Fact Free Fear-Mongering’

    Paradigm Talent Agency and Morris Higham Management today announced an agreement to bring Dale Morris & Associates, the latter company’s in-house touring arm, to Paradigm. As part of the deal, agents Mike Betterton and Nate Riches become part of Paradigm’s Nashville team, bringing with them country superstar and touring titan Kenny Chesney, ACM and CMA […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad