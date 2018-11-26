Paradigm Acquires Dale Morris Touring: Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion and More

Paradigm Talent Agency and Morris Higham Management today announced an agreement to bring Dale Morris & Associates, the latter company’s in-house touring arm, to Paradigm.

As part of the deal, agents Mike Betterton and Nate Riches become part of Paradigm’s Nashville team, bringing with them country superstar and touring titan Kenny Chesney, ACM and CMA Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion, along with Brandon Lay, Ryan Griffin and Walker County. They join Paradigm’s music roster, which includes Kacey Musgraves, Ed Sheeran, Halsey, Coldplay, Janelle Monáe, Shawn Mendes, Phish, Margo Price, Tiësto, Dave Matthews Band, Imagine Dragons and many others.

In addition to the touring business, Paradigm will work in conjunction with Morris Higham Management to create opportunities for the MHM management clients.

“Dale Morris and Clint Higham’s beliefs and values perfectly align with our art and artist philosophy at Paradigm. They are unique, independent pioneers who share our unwavering focus on the artists we represent and the art they create,” said Sam Gores, Chairman & CEO of Paradigm. “Our cultures complement one another perfectly.”

“I have always believed you put the artist and the fans first,” says founder Dale Morris. “When you make that the priority, stay connected to the business and keep it your focus, you can do things people say are impossible. We’ve always gotten in the trenches, bringing the acts to the people, and we’ve built careers that last for generations.”

“In today’s world, where global reach is needed and music delivery changes daily, having the strongest team possible is critical to continue growing,” said Morris Higham co-head and CMA Manager of the Year Clint Higham. “We have always thought outside the box, taking Kenny to stadiums and building Old Dominion without a record deal. To me, this affords us a much bigger box to think outside, and that’s everything Dale Morris & Associates was built on.”